As the weather warms and dining shifts to the outdoors, spicier dishes begin to reappear. Today, these fiery dishes are all the rage in the culinary world given a never-ending variety of chilies now available in the market and a greater than ever selection from home gardens. But for wine lovers the question of what wine to choose with these dishes may present a dilemma, and all too often the default choice turns to a cold beer.

That's not necessarily a bad choice and perhaps the best one for many highly spiced dishes. Yet there are vinous options readily available for most others. Each spicy element carries its own "heat index" which can be altered up or down by the amount used or the inclusion of other balancing ingredients in the recipe. While there's no easy answer, the good news is there are lots of choices.

Various ranges of spice are found in many ethnic foods. Mexican, Thai, Chinese, Indian, Middle-Eastern and Italian cuisines all bring their own flavors as well as signature heat to dishes ranging from hors d'oeuvres to each course on the menu. Pairing becomes not only a question of heat but also of flavor compatibility.

We should start by looking to a long-held belief that a chilled rosé has always been at the top of the list and a go-to choice when “heat” is the character of the dish. This is generally true because the spiciness of the dish tends to make most reds taste bitter and overwhelms many whites.

Today, rosés come in an ever broadening stylistic range from bone dry in the traditional Southern French fashion to slightly sweet, as many Americans prefer. Each lends itself to a wide variety of cuisine and flavor matches. Although, this is not necessarily true with very sweet White Zinfandel (better categorized as a blush wine than a rosé) that acts more as a foil to spiciness than a partner.

There’s no doubt that chilled rosé, in all of its stylistic machinations, is a good and very flexible choice for most spicy cuisine and well worth a try. But what are some other choices and what should we look for in determining the best wine to go with that fiery kung pao chicken, chili relleno, jerk pork or penne arrabbiata?

As with other pairing choices, I tend to look first at the overall character of a wine to assess its potential compatibility with the dish. Alcohol itself adds heat to the palate so lower levels are better for spicy foods. Fragrant aromatics contrast the heat of the dish and tend to add a positive spin to the pairing; while high acidity may work with many dishes, it can create a sour character with spice.

A touch of sweetness (off-dry) is a good mellowing choice especially for the spicier dishes. Tannin does not pair well with spice, so when a red is selected, lower levels are recommended to avoid bitterness. And perhaps a bit of a chill to that red will also brighten the pairing especially during the warmer spring and summer months.

Some nicely chilled whites exhibit varying degrees of aromatics. Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Albariño, Torrantés, Chenin Blanc and Malvasia Bianca are all good choices. And many can be found at lower alcohol levels with a touch of sweetness for an off-dry finish proving especially desirable in balancing higher levels of spice. Oak influence is not a good complement so avoid whites like many typical Chardonnays or others displaying this characteristic.

Sparklers are sometimes a difficult match due to their inherent high acidity. However, demi-sec (off dry) examples often work well because their slight sweetness counters the sourness created when the spice of the dish amplifies the higher levels of acidity found in traditional sparkling wines. And rosé demi-secs can present another alternative that follows the time-honored rosé path.

Reds are far more difficult to pair given their bolder character, higher alcohols and tannin that tend to add a note of bitterness when combined with the heat of spice. A little chill will brighten most lighter styled reds such as Beaujolais Village, Dolcetto or a young Crianza from Rioja to enhance the milder to mid-spicy dishes of lamb, pork or beef. Some of our favorites such as Cabernet, Merlot, bold Zins, Pinot Noir and others are not good choices and are best avoided when the heat rises in the dish.

Pairing wine to today’s wide range of spicy cuisine necessitates an added level of awareness of the flavor and heat components in both the wine and the dish. Moderate acidity, a touch of sweetness, low alcohol and tannin along with vibrant aromatics are a few attributes to keep in mind in bringing out the best of the wine, the dish and how they’ll work together.

But sometimes a wine pairing just doesn't work as with a hearty chili con carne. So "what to do?" That's when I eagerly reach in the fridge for a cold beer!