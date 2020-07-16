Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange:Wine beyond taste

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taste is usually the first sense that comes to mind when thinking about wine, and is the basis of the common, “I like it or I don’t like it” response to that first sip.

There’s nothing wrong with this simple and personal reaction as it’s hard to enjoy anything – a glass of wine or a beautifully prepared dish – that doesn’t taste good. But wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.

First, we visually appreciate a wine’s color, clarity and concentration before enriching our experience by savoring its bouquet. A clink of the glass in a celebratory toast may come next or perhaps we go directly to the sensation of taste by taking a sip. Then we can delight in the textural mouthfeel expression and finish.

In looking beyond our experience of the five senses, we can appreciate two critical properties that separate the very finest wines (regardless of price) from the more commodity-driven selections. Balance and structure are key elements in the enjoyment and age-worthy potential of any wine and truly rise to the occasion in the more sophisticated examples. Each may be difficult to precisely define but as the old saying goes, “You’ll know it when you see it.”