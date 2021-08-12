Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: As summer turns to fall

Fall itself is a transitional season between the long warm sunny days of summer and the shorter cold rainy (we hope) days of winter. So, what do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying the last few months with summer’s lighter fare for their bright fruit, enticing aromatics and congenial pairings?

Summer has always been my most exciting time of the year when it comes to selecting from a diverse line-up of elegant, bright and lively wines that pair so attractively with the outdoors and casual cuisine. The list seems endless when it comes to sparklers, rosés, whites, sleeker reds and even those less intense dessert-style wines.

But the good news is that when transitioning through the seasons there's no reason to abandon our favorites that we've been enjoying. However, a little recalibration may be needed regarding the way we serve the wines and select the dishes that pair with them.

As we enter fall, just ignore the familiar adage that rosés are only meant for summertime enjoyment. Nothing could be further from the truth as they pair well with so many dishes and along with most of the “summer” whites, are best appreciated at differing serving temperatures in different seasons.