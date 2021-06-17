Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Must we taste like a pro?

Our first “S” is sight as we look at the wine in the glass to observe its color and clarity. This is an important step as an early guide to the age of the wine and a hint of its density that will play a key role in expressing a textural mouthfeel.

Then we swirl the wine in the glass to greatly expand the surface area of the liquid, release the aromatic esters and enable us to detect flaws such as oxidation and spoilage.

Sniffing is next and gives us the opportunity to engage the wine on our first olfactory experience. Does the wine excite your senses and form your expectations of what’s to come on the palate? Or does the wine’s bouquet leave you flat? Hopefully, it’s the former and will be one more stepping stone to vinous pleasure.

Sipping comes next, but we won’t go directly to swallowing. Take that first sip so that you have enough wine in your mouth to splash it around while sucking in a bit of air to further volatilize the aromatics. But, don’t sip so much to cause an accident!

In the same Decanter article, Alex Hunt MW points out, “Everyone will have a different sweet spot, but it’s worth experimenting until you find the right sip size that gives you the most vivid impression of the wine.” Practice makes perfect and can be fun.