Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: The legacy of Prohibition

Varieties such as Zinfandel, Carignane, and Alicante Bouschet were among the favorite choices. A few decades later during Prohibition, these decisions proved fortuitous as they were also well suited for packing to survive the challenges of shipping across the country for home winemaking.

Joel Peterson, founder and winemaker of Ravenswood and now proprietor/ of his own Once & Future Wines, is a noted authority on heritage varieties and vineyards. He noted that “while wineries were closing and many vineyards were being replanted to prunes and other fruits at the outset of Prohibition, the net planting of vines actually increased during this period to satisfy the home winemaking demand.”

Peterson was quick to point out as an example that the Dickerson Vineyard in St. Helena (one of Napa’s premier Zinfandel vineyards) was planted in 1920 and came into full production in the midst of Prohibition. Areas such as Sonoma and Lodi greatly expanded their plantings and took advantage of nearby railroad hubs for shipping.

Winegrape growers prospered during this time as prices increased dramatically in the early years of Prohibition when supplies were limited. Yet, as new plantings came on board, prices dropped in the later years but remained above pre-Prohibition levels.