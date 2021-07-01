Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: The natural wine controversy

Feiring realized decades ago that, “The absence of wines I wanted to drink brought me to the realization that natural wines from the Loire spoke of the vineyard and not the lab.” And, she observed during the 2010s that social media accelerated the natural wine market placing it, “As an overnight success after 45 years.” Younger drinkers were looking for something different and the increased availability of natural wines paved their way.

She also sees the concept of faults as being redefined for fans looking for a more “natural” experience. “Polarization in the market is lessening, but the [new found] popularity is, unfortunately, causing some producers (for economic reasons) toward early releases thus [negatively] affecting quality.”

In 1977 Nicholas Joly returned to France from a successful investment banking career in the U.S. to take the reins of his family’s winery. He switched to biodynamic farming even though as he jokingly admits that, “I had no idea why.” His strong link to nature is expressed with feeling and passion in every facet of his growing and winemaking. As he said, “Healthy vines [via biodynamics] are necessary, but don’t interfere in the cellar.”