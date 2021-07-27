Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Wine’s elegant expression,

While each had a personal opinion about the term, all were quick to reference “balance” in their responses. Therefore, when discussing wine, elegance can be interpreted in many different ways but the critical balance of its individual components is essential from youth through maturity.

Stéphane Vivier is the owner and winemaker of Vivier Wines in Sonoma who relies on his Burgundian heritage and 20-plus years of Napa/Sonoma winemaking experience to shape his opinions. His first response was brief and on-point: “Elegance is a wine that flows.”

Stéphane supported this opinion by saying, “Balance is something to look for in the vineyards first, finding it between the crop, the canopy and the soil and then in your glass. In Burgundy, we often talk of elegance in how ethereal Chardonnay or Pinot Noir can be. That lightness and aerial taste of wine can only be found in wine that ’flows’ when none of the parts take advantage over another, but they all mesh together for a result that feels flawless therefore elegant.”

Randle Johnson, recently retired as founding winemaker for The Hess Collection and its sister Artezin Wines, is currently the owner and winemaker of his Calafia Wines in St. Helena. Randle’s 47-year winemaking career spans decades in both the northern and southern hemispheres for a staggering total of 64 harvests.