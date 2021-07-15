Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Wine – where art meets science

Contrary to conventional wisdom, all wines are blended to some degree even if they are 100 percent varietal and 100 percent from the same vineyard. Thoughtful blending is much like assembling the many pieces of an intricate puzzle before completing the final illustration. Each piece has its place and more importantly must work in combination with all others to present the embodiment of a finished image.

Some people relate the artistic expression of the winemaker to that of a chef. While I see both utilizing art and science to express their individual interpretations, they travel different paths in achieving their conceptual goals. The winemaker is solely dependent on the grape as the base ingredient, whereas a chef has a far broader ingredient selection at his disposal for each preparation.

The chef may be viewed as a “creator” of the dish by marrying compatible and disparate ingredients, whereas the winemaker must, through reliance on enthusiasm, experience and foresight shepherd only the fruit of the vine to express its best character. In the final analysis, both are artists in their own right and both use science wittingly and unwittingly in their respective quests.