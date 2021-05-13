Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: 'Winespeak' and tasting notes

When conducting a formal tasting or merely enjoying a glass of wine with friends, I often hear a common question: “What is that I’m tasting?” It is impossible to honestly answer that question as our gustatory and olfactory senses originate from our own experience and memory bank, along with our ability to express them within our personal context and not necessarily dependent on what we read or hear from a critic or someone else.

Each taster has her own individual sensitivity to specific aromas and flavors. This is not to say my impression of green apple will be comparable to another’s sense of ripe pear. But quite possibly, I may detect peaches and another taster may describe nectarines. Or your blackberry may be my blueberry. We are all right within our own lexicon of memories and frame of reference.

Our different expressions of flavors and aromatics represent just one side of the “winespeak” argument as there is another equally important component. Descriptors are the key to any communication, though there are too many obscure examples commonly used to describe one’s impression of a specific wine. Some descriptors are easily recognizable (e.g. banana, gardenia, freshly cut grass), but others are quite esoteric and not easily understood by most readers.