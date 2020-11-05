Allison Levine, Please The Palate: The Cabernet Sauvignons of Far Niente

There is an Italian saying, “E dolce fare niente,” which means “It’s sweet to do nothing.” These are the words that were carved into stone in 1885 on the front of the building at Far Niente, the historic Napa Valley winery. And while this phrase is the inspiration behind the name of the winery, Far Niente has actually done more than “nothing.”

Far Niente was established in 1885 by John Benson who had arrived in California in 1849 for the Gold Rush. The winery is in Oakville, the center of Napa Valley pre-20th century. It was designed by Hamden McIntyre who created the former Christian Brothers Winery, which is now the home of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Far Niente wines were part of the fabric of Napa Valley. Sadly, in 1919 when Prohibition hit, Far Niente fell into disrepair.

In 1979, 60 years later, Gil Nickel purchased the winery and adjacent vineyard. Over the next three years, the winery was restored and today it is in the National Register of Historic Places.

The first harvest of Chardonnay took place in 1979, while the winery was being restored. In 1982, the first wine was made on the Far Niente property and that was also the year of their first vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon.