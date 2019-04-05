Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella brand for Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries, has opened its new tasting room in an historic building at 1245 First St., Napa.
The Alpha Omega Collective showcases Bordeaux-inspired releases from Alpha Omega in Napa Valley, Burgundian varietals Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays from Tolosa in San Luis Obispo’s Edna Valley and Mediterranean reds from Perinet in Spain’s Priorat. The terroir-driven wines are offered in flights as well as by the glass and bottle.
The focal point of the new tasting room is the original mahogany bar with a brass footrail that was in the Carriage House Restaurant, a companion structure to the Noyes Mansion, which was built in 1902 and now serves as the Napa headquarters for Wine Spectator.
Inspired by the warm and welcoming interiors of Spain, the Alpha Omega Collective features high ceilings, leather belt fans and rustic wood floors. Fresh white walls showcase the contrasting, statement-making bar and emphasize its historical importance.
Alpha Omega Collective is open Sunday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. to walk-in guests. For more information, visit AOCNapa.com or call 707-294-6960.
Alpha Omega toasts the return of Henrik Poulsen
Alpha Omega is welcoming back Henrik Poulsen as head winemaker. Poulsen, who spent seven years as Alpha Omega’s assistant winemaker working with Alpha Omega winemaker Jean Hoefliger, steps into the lead position as Hoefliger shifts to consulting winemaker for all three brands in the Alpha Omega Collective.
For nearly 14 years, Poulsen and Hoefliger made wine together, working side by side at Newton Vineyard for six years then jointly arriving at Alpha Omega to launch vintners Robin and Michelle Baggett’s winery in 2006.
In 2010, Poulsen founded his own label, which is produced at Alpha Omega, and a wine consulting business. He departed Alpha Omega in 2013 for Acumen Wines, reuniting him with Denis Malbec, Acumen’s founding winemaker and Alpha Omega’s former consulting winemaker. Poulsen was director of Winemaking and executive manager at Acumen.
Through the years, Poulsen has remained close to Hoefliger and the Alpha Omega family.
“I have always considered Alpha Omega my second home,” Poulsen said, “When the amazing reunion opportunity presented itself, I did not hesitate.”
Hoefliger said, “Henrik is a man of honor, heart and trust that I am proud to count as my friend. I cannot wait to resume our collaboration of making great wines together. He intimately knows our vineyards and production facilities; plus, a lot of the Alpha Omega team he previously worked with is still here.”
Alpha Omega will continue to use master blender Michel Rolland, who has consulted for the winery since the first vintage and collaborated with Poulsen and Hoefliger at Newton, for final blends of its red wines. Hoefliger’s move to consulting winemaker for Alpha Omega matches the role that he already held for the other two brands under the Alpha Omega Collective, Tolosa in San Luis Obispo, California’s Edna Valley and Perinet in Spain’s Priorat.
A native of Denmark, Poulsen arrived in Napa Valley in 2000 after working at Château de Haux in Bordeaux and meeting Newton Vineyard Founder Su Hua Newton in Paris. At Newton, Poulsen enhanced his winemaking knowledge working alongside the esteemed Luc Morlet and then the soon-to-be discovered Hoefliger.