Launched on National Tequila Day (July 24), new “Te Amo Tequila” tour offers trips through Puerto Vallarta and Tequila, Mexico, the town known as the birthplace of tequila.
The tour by CheapCaribbean, the online travel agency specializing in beach vacations, offers behind-the-scenes access into the world of producing tequila. It's led by tequila aficionado and "Agave Whisperer” Jay Schroeder, the author of, “Understanding Mezcal,” who has served as chief mixologist for chef Rick Bayless.
Trip highlights include:
-- Seeing the process from start to finish -- from exploring agave farms and local distilleries to sampling the final product in tasting rooms
-- Sleeping in real-life tequila barrels at Matices Hotel de Barricas
-- Learning how to choose the right tequila and best practices for tequila pairing
-- Relaxing at Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta and exploring the city’s vast tequila offerings
Book before Sept. 30 for travel Dec. 5-11. Prices start at $1,999 per person. For more information, visit stories.cheapcaribbean.com/te-amo-tequila-tour/.