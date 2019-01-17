The Jarvis Conservatory hosts a screening of the award-winning documentary "André - The Voice of Wine" on Friday, Feb. 15.
Director Mark Tchelistcheff spent the better part of a decade creating a film that chronicled the life of his grand-uncle André Tchelistcheff, one of the most influential winemakers of the post-Prohibition era and the 20th century. Narrated by actor Ralph Fiennes, the story is told through André’s voice and those who knew him best.
The evening begins at 5 p.m.with a wine reception and small bites. The screening starts at 6 p.m., and following the movie there will be a question-and-answer discussion led by Mark Tchelistcheff and special guests.
Tickets are $95 at http://jarvisconservatory.com/andrevoice.html.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.
Jarvis is also having a dinner for members of its Jarvis Inner Circle Saturday, Feb. 16. A screening of "André - The Voice of Wine" at the Jarvis Conservatory theater will be followed by a dinner in the Grand Barrel Chai at Jarvis Estate.
The evening begins with a 4 p.m. wine reception before the 5 p.m. film. Following the movie, guests will be transported to Jarvis Estate on Monticello Road for the dinner and a discussion with director Mark Tchelistcheff and other guests from the film.
For information, call 255-5280 ext. 158.