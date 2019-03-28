The second annual The Rosé Competition will take place on April 6 at the Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management in Miami.
It will be followed on April 7 by “SIP”, an after party that promotes participating wines to the wine-enthusiastic public, Bob Ecker, Napa Valley-based wine writer, and founder of The Rosé Competition in 2013, and Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition have announced.
The deadline is April 3 for submissions of domestic and international rosé wines, dry, sweet and sparkling. They require four bottles of each wine entered, three for the judging and one signed bottle for promotion at the auctions for the fund-raising events AFWC hosts throughout the year, including “SIP,” which follows the judging. The fee is $65 per wine entered.
The judges from across the country include sommeliers, chefs, wine writers, retailers and educators. More information is available at americanfinewinecompetition.net/