Arizona: An emerging wine region

What do you think of when you think about Arizona? The Grand Canyon, a barren landscape, the desert, and hot, dry weather come to mind. But does wine production? When it comes to emerging wine regions, we are usually talking about a small sub-AVA in California or Oregon. But what about Arizona?

Arizona may come as a surprise as an emerging wine-producing area, but wine writer Jessica Dupuy, who has just published a book titled “The Wines of Southwest U.S.A. — A Guide to New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado” says that each of these regions has “evolved, with compelling stories and promising wine industries of their own” — and there is potential for great wine.

There is definitely interest; according to Dupuy’s book, the Arizona wine industry grew by 1,940 percent between 2003 and 2017. No, that is not an accidental zero.

Wine production is not new in Arizona. A document that dates back to 1703 mentions that a Jesuit missionary first planted grapes in the Tucson area. And, when the silver and gold prospectors came to Arizona in the 1850s, so did the planting of vineyards.

Wine grapes in the town of Mesa were documented in 1872, and Daniel and Samuel Bagley opened the first commercial winery in the 1880s. Then Prohibition began in 1933, halting production.