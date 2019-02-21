Philippe Melka, founder of Atelier Melka, has added Atelier Melka’s Director of Winemaking Maayan Koschitzky as a partner in the company.
Koschitzky has been a key member of the winemaking team at Atelier Melka for the last five years where, in addition to winemaking, he also focuses on viticulture, strategic planning and new winery development.
Prior to joining Atelier Melka, Koschitzky worked at Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle, and has also been making wine in his native Israel for the last 15 years.
“Over the past five years, Maayan has proved to be both an invaluable member of our winemaking team and a trusted adviser to our clients. Adding him as a partner reinforces his key role at the company,” Melka said.