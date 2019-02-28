Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH. The event, which draws attendees from all over the country, pairs ASH wines with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs. Attendees explore the art of food and wine pairing and vote on their favorites.
Held in the historic barrel room at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), tasting stations will offer wines from about 30 wineries along with savory bites Attendees will determine the People’s Choice” awards.
This year will feature new Critic’s Choice awards for Best Pairings, voted on by five industry professionals: Susie Heller, James Beard Award recipient and cookbook author; Leslie Sbrocco, James Beard Award recipient and critic; Virginie Boone, Wine Enthusiast contributing editor and author; Christopher Sawyer, Master Sommelier; and Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic.
“As far as I am aware, this is the only advanced and serious high-level wine and food pairing competition of its kind” says Lars Kronmark, head student chef instructor at the CIA.
Tickets and event information are available at http://2019bash.eventbrite.com