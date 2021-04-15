Bay Grape: Not your typical Napa Valley wine shop

“I feel like this was our core community, even before we were able to build one in the Bay, and has remained true to the point where, as we were questioning whether to open this or not, we were like, ‘We don’t even have that many friends left in the Bay anymore. All of our community is up there, so why aren’t we there?' I still love the Bay and a huge part of my heart is in Oakland, but now it feels like I get the best of both worlds because we’re still down there a few times a week.”

Something Different

The ever-changing wine selection at Bay Grape isn’t what you’ll find at most Napa Valley wine shops. For starters, don’t expect to find any of the big named Napa brands. Small producers are Bay Grape’s focus, and not all local either. You can find wines from all over the world, even Georgia, Slovenia or Serbia, right alongside NorCal bottlings from brands like Matthiasson, Maitre De Chai and Carboniste.

“Sometimes we’ll carry people and they end up getting big and you can find them anywhere, and that’s when we’ll move on to find the next big thing,” said Baldivino. “That’s part of the fun of it, the selection is never stagnant. We’re always tasting and searching for the next person that’s doing cool shit.”