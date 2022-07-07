Be Bubbly: Erin Riley's ideas keep sparkling at her Napa wine lounge

You might think that starting a bar during the pandemic would be a disaster, but it has worked out well for Erin Riley and her Be Bubbly lounge in Napa.
“I could almost give thanks for COVID,” said Riley. “We needed time for the build-out, and our layout was conductive to people’s concerns about COVID.”
The bar also has a large window that can be opened to bring the outdoors inside, as well as a number of separate, enclosed tables like those that were once popular for men and their mistresses to meet in private.
It also allowed her to build a parklet, which has been very popular.
With the pandemic less of a concern now, her business is doing well, and Riley keeps adding attractions and events for fans.
These includes bingo and trivia on Monday, the traditional industry night, music on Friday and Saturday and at some other times, plus karaoke on Wednesday.
“People want music,” said the vivacious Riley, who claims to be shy.
Of course, the bar’s name reflects its emphasis on sparkling wines, particularly Champagne, though local wines are popular, too. Sparkling wines have always been a sign of pleasure, and they’re enjoying a special boom these days.
Deep-rooted interests
Riley's earlier career showed little sign that she’d open a bubbly bar featuring entertainment, but look into Riley’s youth and you can find hints.
She’s from Memphis, Tennessee but grew up in Nashville, the “Music City.”
Her dad was Billy Lee Riley, a Sun Records rockabilly star. It you’re old enough, you remember “Red Hot.” That was his biggest hit and it will still wake you up. (www.stlyrics.com/lyrics/dirtyshamea/redhot.htm).
Unfortunately, Sun Records threw its resources behind Jerry Lee Lewis in looking for the next Elvis, and Riley and other similar artists suffered.
Her mother was a serial entrepreneur who created an upscale restaurant, the first in Fort Smith, Arkansas to sell Opus One by the glass. At that time, there was a Whirlpool plant there and a large market.
Riley's mother also started a cheese shop that grew into a gourmet restaurant called Folie à Deux; that’s where Riley first met Bob Mondavi and Chuck Wagner while she was working in the restaurant.
A varied background
Riley, however, went into consumer merchandising, first with Gap Kids, which took her to California for the Pottery Barn, then with Disney and Williams Sonoma.
Then she took a big detour: She and her boyfriend bought a sailboat at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and spent two years sailing.
They left Baltimore on the way to Bermuda but had to battle a hurricane trying to get into its harbor.
They headed to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands and south to Guadeloupe, but she got pregnant and the smells and rolling sailboat were too much.
Her sister worked at Chandon’s Étoile and for Thomas Keller in Napa Valley, which helped bring her here, too. Riley returned to California at that point and moved to Yountville, where she went to work at Vintage Estate to run La Cocina. Next, she moved into hotel sales and became director of sales.
After eight years there, she moved to Sonoma Market and served on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley.
In 2018, Riley returned to Napa as wine buyer and retail manager for the Wine Train, where she initiated wine tasting, including a bubble bar in its retail store.
Then the local developer Michael Holcomb contracted her to open First and Franklin Marketplace as she developed her own plans for Be Bubbly.
She wanted it to focus on locals and felt Second Street was a good choice; if it were on First, it would be seen as primarily for tourists, she said.
Fortunately, expectations were low when she signed a lease on March 13, 2020. A week later, the pandemic shutdowns began.
During this period, in addition to building out the bar, she started promotions including pop-ups and online marketing. Here, her background shows; she’s an inveterate and talented marketer.
She signed up 100 founding members of her Bubblehead wine club by the time she opened on Aug. 21, 2020. The club continues with dedicated fans.
She plans an anniversary celebration on Aug. 22 at Feast It Forward, where she is also planning a satellite of Be Bubbly.
The city now intends to allow parklets permanently, a relief for many businesses, but may outlaw shade covers and only permit umbrellas. With the winds around here, that could be a big problem, and Riley and other restaurant owners are trying to secure roofs for protection from the sun.
What to eat and drink at Be Bubbly
Obviously, Be Bubbly is about sparkling wines, and its sales are about one-third each Champagne, domestic bubbles and global sparklers.
“Everyone wants Champagne and Schramsberg,” she admits, though Be Bubbly offers 16 wines by the glass using an innovative device called Le Verre de Vin, which protects opened bottles with carbon dioxide.
During happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, select wines are half off. She picked the relatively late timing since most happy hours end earlier.
Be Bubbly also offers a discounted wine each week Monday through Thursday.
Riley has been forged a partnership for her own Be Bubbly Champagne with Michel Gonet for a Blanc de Noirs Premier Cru. Diane Gonet has visited the lounge for an introduction.
And yes, they do have still wines.
A salty snack is the perfect accompaniment to bubbles, and Be Bubbly chef Desirée Espinoza offers caviar with Le Paris Bakery bread, Mt. Tam cheese, charcuterie, caprese salad and even freshly air-fried tater tots.
Riley’s Be Bubbly lounge has taken off so well that she has other expansion plans in mind, too, but details will have to wait a bit.
Her daughter is grown up now, and Riley said that her goal is to eventually retire to Marbella, Spain. She’s having so much fun now that’s hard to image she’d give it up.
Be Bubbly is at 1407 Second St., Napa. Find more information at www.bebubblynapa.com.
