Beckstoffer Vineyards has purchased the 220-acre Clear Mountain Vineyard from Treasury Wine Estates. Andy Beckstoffer will be renaming the vineyard Amber Mountain Vineyard, in recognition of the red volcanic soils of the Red Hills and as a nod to the company’s nearby Red Hills vineyards, Amber Knolls and Crimson Ridge.
The vineyard was planted in the 1980s by Napa’s Beringer Winery and has long been a hallmark for Cabernet Sauvignon production in the Red Hills. Its grape and wine quality influenced Beckstoffer’s decision to begin his Red Hills involvement in 1997, which subsequently began the modern era of premium vineyard plantings in Lake County.
Since then, Beckstoffer has been committed to proving that the Red Hills can produce Cabernet rivaling the best that California has to offer. After first purchasing land in the Red Hills in 1997, in 2004, Beckstoffer and a group of growers established the Red Hills AVA in 2004. In 2016 Beckstoffer Vineyards announced a new Red Hills wine quality research program , the results of which shall be announced later in 2019. In 2018, Beckstoffer Vineyards opened their Red Hills Station office.
“We think that the Red Hills has the promise to be the best non-Napa Cabernet Sauvignon in California. There is only one Napa Valley, but we believe the Red Hills Cabernet Sauvignon has the promise to be the most exciting new wine in the entire global New World of Wines,” Beckstoffer said.