Beckstoffer, cult vineyards and the ascension of the Napa Valley

Back in the 1960s, beef cattle brought in more revenue to Napa Valley farmers than wine grapes. Other types of agricultural operations were going on here back then, too, including prune, pear, walnut and apricot orchards; dairy, hogs and lamb farms; and plenty of fields of barley, corn, hay, oats and wheat, along with a few Christmas tree farms.

Today in the Napa Valley, cattle ranches and bucolic fields full of fruit trees are long gone, with nearly all of the land planted with a monoculture of wine grapes, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon. The reason is simple: In 2021, one ton of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon grapes fetched an average of $8,082 versus their nearest neighbor, Sonoma County, whose average was $2,728 for the same grape.

And one man in particular, Andy Beckstoffer — a wine grape grower and owner of Beckstoffer Vineyards — has been a key driving force behind why Napa Valley grape prices have hit such astronomical levels.

Was it luck? Good timing? Visionary entrepreneurism? Merciless business practices? Whatever the reasons, Beckstoffer will go down as one of the historic names that has helped transform the Napa Valley into what it is today.

The Napa Valley transformed

Writing for Wines and Vines in the September 1970 issue, John Knechel, a Bank of America economist, predicted that “Over the next 10 years, California vintners will enjoy a period of the strongest growth in wine markets ever recorded.” He was correct. Between 1969 and 1980, American consumption of wine nearly doubled from 1.17 gallons per resident per year to 2.11 gallons.

But it wasn’t just an increase in consumption that was driving the growth of the burgeoning Napa Valley wine industry. Among other factors at play were giant strides in the quality of both winemaking and viticulture, a limited and constrained supply of arable land and increasing prices of both wine and grapes that was supercharged by a marketing shift away from individual wineries to individual vineyards, with specific plots of land becoming a key determinant of a wine’s ultimate quality.

“At that time, the industry focused on making blends and talking only about wineries — what I call Chateau (a reference to Bordeaux) marketing,” Beckstoffer said. “But as a grower, I wanted to get out of the grape commodity business and into the specialty business, so we shifted the focus to the Burgundy model, focusing more on terroir (single vineyards) than on winemakers or wineries.”

Beckstoffer had come to that conclusion while on a press junket at Green’s in San Francisco in 1989. He’d noticed that the wines of the Napa Valley were often spoken of as either “chocolate or vanilla” (red or white) with little discussion about how and where the grapes were grown.

Others in the Napa Valley had attempted to raise the profile of individual vineyards as a way to differentiate their wines. Heitz Martha’s Vineyard and Diamond Creek Vineyards had made their own vineyard-designated wines decades earlier, but Beckstoffer was about to take the concept to an entirely new level.

Cause for action

In 1989, an average ton of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon grapes cost $1,474. In 2021, the average was $8,082, a respectable 450% increase. However, Beckstoffer was never aiming to get the average price. He was shooting to get the highest prices ever paid for wine grapes in America.

And he achieved his goal, now often selling 1 ton of grapes from his most sought-after vineyards for more than $40,000 or more. To put those numbers into perspective, let’s say an 89-acre vineyard received, on average, even $20,000 for each ton of Cabernet grapes. And let’s say a vineyard brought in a conservative 2.5 tons per acre, on average. If so, such a vineyard would gross $4,445,000 a year.

How did Beckstoffer achieve his goal?

Although technically a grape farmer, Beckstoffer is at his heart a businessman. After graduating from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business in 1967, he took a job at Heublein, an East Coast food and beverage company that produced hard alcohols like Smirnoff, Jose Cuervo and cocktail mixers named Singapore Sling, Navy Grog, Dr. Funk and Zombie.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, he came to California to help Heublein acquire Inglenook, one of the Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries. Eventually they’d also purchase another treasured property, Beaulieu Vineyard.

It was the first time in modern history that an enormous East Coast company with no experience in fine wine production had entered the Napa Valley. The results were predictable and tragic. Within a few years, cost-cutting and profit-over-quality decisions transformed both wine companies into mere shadows of their former selves.

Soon after Beckstoffer struck out on his own and began purchasing vineyard land. He’d learn a few key lessons including that he had no interest in making wine himself, but also that many farmers greatly underestimated the value of their land and crops. He’d also learned the importance of maintaining family control to ensure quality.

Then, once he’d struck on the idea of his Burgundy strategy, the next step was to find and purchase any available Napa Valley vineyards that had a history of producing high-quality wines. Today, Beckstoffer’s holdings include thousands of vineyard acres throughout Northern California.

Heritage vineyards and the crown jewel To Kalon

In 1983 Beckstoffer purchased the Las Piedras vineyard in St. Helena, the first of six vineyards that he’d eventually call heritage vineyards. These included Dr. Crane and Bourn (St. Helena); George III (Rutherford) and Missouri Hopper (Oakville) — each of which heavily leaned on the historical record for these sites producing fine wines since the 1800s.

However, it may have been one vineyard in particular — the To Kalon vineyard in Oakville — that made all the difference. The 89-acre vineyard was purchased from the Robert Mondavi Winery in 1994. Immediately, Beckstoffer began touting the vineyard as “Beckstoffer original To Kalon.”

This was news to the Mondavi family, who had secured a trademark registration for To Kalon in 1988 and To Kalon Vineyard in 1994. Because of trademark law, however, using the name To Kalon for a vineyard wasn’t believed to be a “cause for action” and therefore did not trigger a legal response. That changed a few years later, when Schrader Cellars labeled a wine made from grapes purchased from Beckstoffer as “Beckstoffer Original To Kalon Vineyard.”

The case was eventually settled in federal court with the Mondavi family allowing Beckstoffer (and his clients) to share the name To Kalon so long as they dropped the word “original.”

The Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve

Before diving further into Beckstoffer and the famed To Kalon vineyard, we need to pause and recall the importance of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve.

The 1950 census indicated that Napa County had 46,603 residents. Because of its proximity to the Bay Area, the state of California estimated that by the turn of the century more than 1 million people would call the Napa Valley home.

In 1965, Assembly Bill 80 passed and decoupled the tax rate from revenue generated from the land, instead taxing parcels at their “highest and best use.” In practice this often meant that land was taxed as if it were covered with houses and businesses instead of agricultural crops.

Some residents of the Napa Valley read the writing on the wall. Passage of AB80 would accelerate converting agricultural land into subdivisions and strip malls. They had good reason for concern. Silicon Valley to the south had already lost nearly 100,000 acres of orchard land.

Driven by what they viewed as an existential threat to their agrarian lifestyle and their desire to preserve the natural beauty of the Napa Valley, a cohort of like-minded local leaders banded together and in February 1968 passed the groundbreaking Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve. This legislation restricted the use of agricultural land within the county, limiting subdivisions of land to a minimum of 20 acres (now 40), rather than the 1 acre allowed at the time.

The original four-page-long Ag Preserve was not written to promote vineyards or the wine industry but instead was created to guard against unconstrained development by creating a zoning designation that favored agricultural use. Preferences included “general farming,” “facilities for the processing of agricultural products,” and “public parks and recreation facilities” that complied with the Napa County General Plan as well as a few other categories, such as animal husbandry and dairies.

Shortly after the Ag Preserve passed, state officials announced the cancellation of plans to build a freeway stretching up the Napa Valley, and many local housing subdivisions were taken off the planning schedule.

The limits of Napa County’s Ag Preserve ping-ponged back and forth in terms of how large a parcel was needed before it might be subdivided. The original version set the minimum at 20 acres, but in 1979 the county raised it to 40 acres, then back to 20, then again to 40. Presently, with Measure J passed in 1990 and its successor, Measure P, in 2008, the legal 40-acre minimum remains in effect until 2058.

Some people have always opposed the Ag Preserve, often calling it an affront to freedom and un-American. John Daniel Jr., the former owner of Inglenook, called it “socialistic in concept” and “destructive to future land development and business, confiscatory and grossly unfair.”

Even with the objections, the Board of Supervisors enacted the Ag Preserve with a 4-0 vote (a majority of Republicans held the board at the time), with one supervisor abstaining. Since then, the Ag Preserve has been at the center of conflicts within the Napa Valley and beyond, with those who see any change to its wording or intent as opening cracks that would be exploited by developers and others who see it as stifling business and hindering affordable housing (although such arguments might be refuted by anyone trying to find affordable housing in Silicon Valley).

The rise of cult vineyards

The Agricultural Preserve provided the groundwork for large tracts of Napa Valley land to avoid the fate of now-extinct Silicon Valley farms, but it also did something more. It shifted the focus of landowners away from the ever-present pressure to develop parcels with homes and structures and instead allowed vineyardists like Beckstoffer to concentrate on how best to optimize land in terms of the growing of agricultural products.

Adding to the dynamic, in the 1980s many Napa Valley vineyards (and beyond) were decimated by the root-louse pest phylloxera. Thousands of acres of vines needed to be removed and replaced with more resistant rootstock.

Prior to the infestation, most vineyards were planted with the goal of maximizing the volume of grapes produced. However, that had changed. Fueled by a public clamoring for ever-improving wine quality, the replanted vineyards were done so with an eye toward lower-vigor rootstock, tighter row-spacing, vertical trellising and anything else that might improve wine-grape quality.

By the early-1990s many of these newly planted vineyards were aiding in making wines that reviewers adored. Robert Parker Jr., an influential wine reviewer whose 100-point scoring system gave a simple metric that anyone could use to purchase “the best wines,” often sang the praises of wines made from select Napa Valley vineyards.

This is exactly the moment in history when Beckstoffer’s heritage vineyards began to produce. Not only were the vineyards providing grapes for wines that were getting rave reviews, but each wine made with grapes from one of his vineyards was required to include both his name and the vineyard name on the bottle. Beyond these label requirements, Beckstoffer also insisted that at least 95% of the wine in the bottle came only from a single vineyard. In essence, he forced winemakers who purchased his grapes to make single-vineyard wines and then market them as such.

And winemakers were happy to comply. The wines made from vineyards such as To Kalon sold for hundreds of dollars per bottle.

To take advantage of the high bottle prices, Beckstoffer instituted another innovation. Instead of wineries paying him a flat fee, they needed to pay him based on their bottle prices.

The idea goes like this: If a wine is sold for $300 a bottle, then a multiplier (anywhere from 100 to 175, depending on the vineyard) is applied to each ton of grapes to determine the price. Therefore, a ton of grapes that goes into a bottle of $300 wine might cost anywhere from $30,000 to $52,500 a ton, depending on the vineyard where the grapes originated.

It might seem crazy to pay such prices, but vintners such as Paul Hobbs, Schrader, Tor Kenward and many others built their reputations and fortunes largely by linking their wines to such iconic vineyards.

And the strategy certainly has worked for Beckstoffer. The New York Times has estimated the Beckstoffer empire is today valued somewhere north of $500 million, making Beckstoffer the largest private grower in California; selling $55 million worth of cabernet sauvignon in 2020 alone.

A very brief history of Napa Valley

In the mid to late 1800s, John Patchett, Hamilton Walker Crabb and Joseph Osborne introduced Vitis vinifera grapes to the Napa Valley. Patchett and his winemaker, Charles Krug, established the first commercial winery in 1861.

By 1889 — fueled by early successes and a growing public interest in wine, a mass influx of immigrants to the area and new money flowing in from the gold rush — nearly 200 wineries and 18,000 planted acres of wine grapes carpeted the valley floor.

Today in the Napa Valley there are nearly 45,000 acres of planted grapes and well over 500 physical wineries (more than 1,600 if you include “virtual” wineries).

By the 1880s Crabb — the Beckstoffer of his day — had acquired 359 acres in Oakville and planted a vineyard he called To Kalon, Greek for “the place of highest beauty.” The wines produced from the vineyard won awards and were highly sought-after, fetching high prices.

However, by the end of the 1800s, a series of financial downturns coupled with a shift of consumer preferences away from alcohol stunted the growing industry. In a scene that would be repeated a century later, phylloxera — originally transported on cuttings from the East Coast of the United States to Europe and decimating vineyards in France, Germany and Italy before traversing the country to haunt California — left many vineyards withered and the majority of wineries abandoned. Crabb was not immune.

To try and survive, Crabb sold off parcels of land and took out a $41,000 loan from the Goodman Bank in Napa in late 1898. Four months later, on March 2, 1899, Crabb suffered a stroke and died. By 1905, only a handful of functioning wineries and only about 2,000 planted acres of wine grapes remained in the Napa Valley.

By the 1960s the Napa Valley was again poised to become a wine-focused region. By then a slow trickle of adventurous vintners had begun to reinvigorate the wine scene. The idea of California becoming the hub for fine-wine production was eagerly embraced by a public desperate for distraction from the Vietnam War and political discontent.

The result was a wave of young people seeking a bohemian lifestyle as vintners. Eagerly funded by wealthy families and businesses that saw the wine business as both culturally attractive and a lucrative investment, by the mid-1970s, there were nearly 300 wineries and more than 24,000 planted acres of vines in the valley.

Then in 1976 Napa Valley wines received top prizes at the Judgment of Paris, and by the early 1980s, high scores were common, all of which provided validation and further investment momentum.

Meanwhile, seizing on a growing tourism trade, many new restaurants, hotels and resorts opened throughout the valley and began hiring dedicated professional staff and sommeliers to service the new flood of wealthy and sophisticated patrons, many in search of Napa Valley’s newest “cult wines.”

Popular culture followed suit, releasing an ever-increasing number of movies, books and TV shows that romanticized wine, be it lifestyle or livelihood.

It was within this near frenetic wine craze that a new class of winemakers entered the Napa Valley scene. Drawn for a host of reasons, those coming to the valley in the 1990s and early 2000s often found a world of extremes. While there was a growing collection of superficial wines that sought to either cash in on the frenzy or gain the ego-boosting status of becoming the next cult wine, there was also another less vocal cohort that was attempting to maintain and expand the art of winemaking. All of them were looking for high-quality sources of grapes, with many leaning on the Beckstoffer name for validation.

The future

On Jan. 26, 2021, a federal judge struck down a request by Jeremy Nickel, owner of the Vineyard House, to use the To Kalon name to promote his wines. The argument presented by Nickel and his private equity partners was that Crabb had at one point purchased adjacent vineyard land and incorporated them under the To Kalon umbrella, an umbrella that Nickel claimed he shared.

The use of the To Kalon name is now limited to Constellation (who purchased the Mondavi winery in 2004) and Beckstoffer. The few other owners of small sections of the original To Kalon vineyard — Opus, MacDonald and Mehran, for example — are not currently allowed to use the name.

And although it is unclear what these other players might do with their portions of To Kalon, at least the Beckstoffer section will remain in perpetuity. Not only has he placed a conservation easement on the land to restrict development, he has also doubled down and put it — and many of his other vineyards — into a family trust that states that it will never be sold and can never be developed or used for anything other than agriculture.

“My grandkid’s grandkids might hate me for doing it, but these vineyards are just too important to this place to lose them to development,” Beckstoffer said. “Yes, water will increasingly become a challenge, as, too, will the heat, but I believe Cabernet will always remain central to the Napa Valley. The challenge now is to protect the valley and its vineyards for perpetuity because once it’s gone we’ll never get anything like it ever again.”