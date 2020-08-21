Bee's Knees Week coming up Sept. 18-27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vermont-based distillery Caledonia Spirits is known both for its Barr Hill spirits made with raw northern honey and its dedication to helping organizations that work to protect bees and other pollinators.

Every September, it hosts “Bee’s Knees Week,” a nationwide cocktail fundraiser that involves bars and restaurants. Since its inception in 2017, the company has donated more than $63,000 to these organizations.

This year, because of COVID-19, Bee’s Knees Week will work a bit differently. Instead of being entirely focused on Bee’s Knees cocktail sales at bars and restaurants as in years past, the 2020 format will involve the home bartender.

Here are the steps to participate in the initiative, which takes place Sept. 18-27:

1. Order a Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail at a participating restaurant or bar or make one at home

2. Share a photo of the cocktail on social media, using #beeskneesweek2020, tagging @barrhillgin, and tagging the bar, restaurant, or store where you purchased Barr Hill Gin.