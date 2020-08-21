Bee's Knees Week coming up Sept. 18-27

Vermont-based distillery Caledonia Spirits is known both for its Barr Hill spirits made with raw northern honey and its dedication to helping organizations that work to protect bees and other pollinators.
Every September, it hosts “Bee’s Knees Week,” a nationwide cocktail fundraiser that involves bars and restaurants. Since its inception in 2017, the company has donated more than $63,000 to these organizations.
This year, because of COVID-19, Bee’s Knees Week will work a bit differently. Instead of being entirely focused on Bee’s Knees cocktail sales at bars and restaurants as in years past, the 2020 format will involve the home bartender.
Here are the steps to participate in the initiative, which takes place Sept. 18-27:
1. Order a Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail at a participating restaurant or bar or make one at home
2. Share a photo of the cocktail on social media, using #beeskneesweek2020, tagging @barrhillgin, and tagging the bar, restaurant, or store where you purchased Barr Hill Gin.
For every photo that fulfills the above requirements, Caledonia Spirits will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat. For participating bars, restaurants or stores whose cocktail photos account for a square footage that equals or exceeds their location’s footprint, the distillery will be giving out a gift.
Caledonia Spirits uses aw northern honey in each of its three award-winning spirits: Barr Hill Gin, Tom Cat Gin and Barr Hill Vodka.
