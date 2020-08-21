 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bee's Knees Week coming up Sept. 18-27

Bee's Knees Week coming up Sept. 18-27

{{featured_button_text}}
barr hill

Vermont-based distillery Caledonia Spirits' Bee's Knees fundraiser in September will plant bee habitats. 

 Submitted photo

Vermont-based distillery Caledonia Spirits is known both for its Barr Hill spirits made with raw northern honey and its dedication to helping organizations that work to protect bees and other pollinators.

Every September, it hosts “Bee’s Knees Week,” a nationwide cocktail fundraiser that involves bars and restaurants. Since its inception in 2017, the company has donated more than $63,000 to these organizations.

This year, because of COVID-19, Bee’s Knees Week will work a bit differently. Instead of being entirely focused on Bee’s Knees cocktail sales at bars and restaurants as in years past, the 2020 format will involve the home bartender.

Here are the steps to participate in the initiative, which takes place Sept. 18-27:

1. Order a Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail at a participating restaurant or bar or make one at home

2. Share a photo of the cocktail on social media, using #beeskneesweek2020, tagging @barrhillgin, and tagging the bar, restaurant, or store where you purchased Barr Hill Gin.

For every photo that fulfills the above requirements, Caledonia Spirits will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat. For participating bars, restaurants or stores whose cocktail photos account for a square footage that equals or exceeds their location’s footprint, the distillery will be giving out a gift.

Caledonia Spirits uses aw northern honey in each of its three award-winning spirits: Barr Hill Gin, Tom Cat Gin and Barr Hill Vodka.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The pandemic pivot for wineries
Wine

The pandemic pivot for wineries

  • Updated

In times of COVID-19 wineries have had to be creative to figure out how to capture a piece of the booming wine business even if the brand doesn’t have a place on grocery store shelves.

+2
Dan Berger On Wine: A harvest primer
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: A harvest primer

  • Updated

If 10 winemakers each got one ton of exactly the same grapes, all picked at the exact same moment, and were told to turn that fruit into a wine, the result would be 10 different wines.

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News