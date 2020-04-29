Bell Wine Cellars got bailout. Why they're returning it

"It's biting them in the hindquarters," said Perry, co-owner of Sacramento PR firm BPcubed Inc. He said companies that quickly returned the money will be more likely to be forgiven by consumers.

Davis biotech firm got coronavirus loan

Davis biotech executive Pam Marrone makes no apologies for securing a $1.7 million loan for her company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., whose stock is traded on the Nasdaq market.

"We qualify in every way as a small business," she said. "We're little."

The anger at public companies securing loans isn't just a function of the borrowers' size and wealth. It's about the fact that public companies can raise money comparatively quickly by selling more shares.

"The intent of this money was not for big, public companies that have access to capital," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week.

Marrone, however, said companies like hers are struggling -- and must rely on help from the government to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being a public company doesn't mean you have access to instant money," said Marrone, whose company makes eco-friendly pesticides and other farm products.