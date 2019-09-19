Experience the age-old ritual of stomping grapes for winemaking from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Benessere Vineyards.
In a fast-paced competition, four teams of 15 will compete to produce the most juice.
Justin Diaz will provide music, and Marks the Spot will prepare a barbecue lunch served with Benessere wines. Winemaker Matt Reid will lead guests on a tour of the vineyard.
Tickets are $125 general admission, $75 for club members at www.benesserevineyards.com or 963-5853 ext. 107.
Benessere Vineyards is at 1010 Big Tree Road, St. Helena.