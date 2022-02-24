Bernard Portet’s five decades at Clos du Val: He came to to Napa on a scouting trip — and stayed

“I like to taste wine in the mornings when my palate is fresh,” explained Bernard Portet, one of Napa’s earlier French imports who arrived in the valley in the late 1960s following a long and circuitous journey from Bordeaux to Napa.

Currently serving as Clos Du Val winery’s director, Portet began as the winery’s first winemaker when founders John and Henrietta Goelet founded Clos Du Val in Napa’s Stags Leap appellation in 1972. Portet did take a brief hiatus but has returned to continue his involvement as the winery celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

We were sitting in the private lounge for a morning tasting and chat with Portet at Clos du Val’s uber-contemporary Hirondelle House, a recent addition to the winery’s building laced with Virginia creeper along the Silverado Trail. Hirondelle ("swallow" in French) is named for the swallows that return every spring to nest on the side of the building.

Assisted by Sydney Toth, the winery’s marketing manager, Portet began the tasting with the elegant 2018 Cabernet Franc, a wine Portet called capricious. “Sometimes we put a bit of Cabernet Sauvignon to build structure,” he noted. “This has a rough structure but as it ages it will become velvety and silky.”

The next wine, a vibrant 2018 SVS Cabernet Sauvignon piqued the vigneron’s curiosity. “Every time I taste this wine, it tastes different,” Portet commented. “Today it’s elegant,” was his verdict on the wine supported by small percentages of Cabernet Franc and Malbec. “You get a youthful softness from Malbec.” The wine is produced from single vineyards from Clos Du Val estates in Yountville and Stags Leap District.

In between sips, Portet expounded on Clos Du Val’s philosophy. “It’s terroir; expression of terroir, and second it’s balance, elegance, complexity, and a long finish.”

The encompassing goal for Portet is that wine should complement the food. “Wine is made to go with food,” insisted the Bordelaise who grew up learning about wine from his father, a technical director at Château Lafite Rothschild.

We moved on to the 2017 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from Hirondelle Vineyard, a beguiling wine with silky tannins and rich blueberry flavors. We finished with the mesmerizing 2016 Estate Three Graces, a trio of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot.

“I remember tasting it yesterday, the more we were checking the more it was breathing,” Portet noted. “There are no rough tannins here.” And then he declared in earnestness: “It’s two steps above SVS, and Hirondelle.”

The vintages we tasted were made by winemaker Ted Henry. In 2021, Carmel Greenberg took over as winemaker, producing wines from the two estates, Stags Leap District and Yountville with a total of 220 acres under vine.

The journey to Napa

Portet’s journey to Napa in 1971 came by happenstance, in an extended and indirect manner. Portet’s initial visit to Napa was in 1968, which was an exploratory trip for a French company. Soon Portet was back in Bordeaux and he began working for Goelet in 1970 to manage a chateau he was acquiring. But the deal fell through. “So, to keep me busy, John suggested to go around the world and pick a region where we could make world-class wines,” Portet recalled. “John’s vision is world vision and he had invested in a series of companies across the world.”

Portet embarked on a world tour, traveling to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Chile, where he would meet his future wife Hélia who joined him onwards on his travels in California.

“I recommended to him this property,” said Portet of the Silverado Trail ranch. Although Portet found Napa wines too alcoholic compared to Bordeaux wines at the time, Napa’s hot days followed by cool nights convinced him of wines that would have the freshness, he was looking for.

In December 1971, Goelet acquired the property, and with his work accomplished, Portet headed back to Bordeaux, only to return to Napa in March 1972 to help out for a few weeks, with the vineyard planting.

Or so he thought.

Goelet suggested that Portet apply for a U.S. visa. Portet agreed to stay for two years to make Clos Du Val’s initial wines, the 1972 and ’73 vintages, produced from sourced fruit from a neighboring vineyard. The ’72 vintage was crushed at Cuvaison and ’73 at Carneros Creek Winery.

By 1974, with building construction finished, and the first crush of that vintage done at the newly built winery, with wine made from sourced and partial estate grapes. (Sourcing fruit continued until 1978 when the estate vineyards had fully matured).

“In 1974 John said, ‘We’ve got all this wine in the cellar so you better start selling it.’” So Portet stayed.

"I start selling wine,” Portet continued. “In 1978 Clos Du Val was growing by leaps and bounds, so I decided to stay.” The initial 5,000-annual case production of 1972 vintage had grown to 18,000 cases by 1978.

Portet’s stay in Napa evolved organically as the winery grew. “It just happened,” mused the Frenchman. “I’m not like the new generation who plans everything. I never planned to stay in the United States.” But stay he did, as he found himself enjoying the engaging camaraderie between vintners in the valley.

“I realized that it was a very friendly place, an honest place where with a handshake you get a five-year grape contract.”

In 1974, he joined the Napa Valley Vintners Association at a time when there were between 20-25 member vintners. “Everyone was working with the same purpose to make the best wines possible, to help one another.”

Portet recalled several incidents when fellow vintners would come and help in time of need. “One day one of the big pumps in the winery broke down,” he said. Robert Mondavi winery had that pump and they offered to help. “Mondavi’s winemaker said, ’You can have it but don’t break it; we need it by tomorrow.’ That kind of stuff is not automatic in France; it’s a pioneering spirit here, very positive.”

The third generation

As we walked around the Clos Du Val grounds on this crisp fall morning, we met up with Olav Goelet who represents the family’s third generation as the winery’s chairman.

While continuing the legacy of Clos Du Val’s terroir-driven wines, Goelet is also poised to take the winery in the future as it embarks on its sixth decade.

“Our focus is that you have to use the rearview for perspective but have to create the next chapter for our organization, it’s not about going back in time but informing about the foundation of what Bernard and my grandfather started so we can inspire,” said the young vintner who was appointed as the CEO in 2018.

“The beauty of Bernard’s winemaking philosophy and what we’re trying to capture here is wines that have age-worthiness and also have the ability to show fantastic youth,” Goelet said.

Over the years, Portet established a style of wine that reflects Stags Leap appellation’s power-packed tannins that, even in youth, comes off as soft and elegant -- drink-now wines with a lasting agebility.

The cellar-worthy quality was on display when Clos Du Val’s 1972 Cabernet Sauvignon took first place in a 1986 rematch on the 10th anniversary of the 1976 Judgement of Paris tasting.

After a 37-year tenure, Portet decided to retire and in 2009 embarked on producing wines in the southern part of Mendoza under his Nandu label. This endeavor lasted a few years and by 2013 he was back at Clos Du Val as a consultant. In 2017, he was appointed winery director.

“This is where I belong,” he said with a smile. “Fate brought me back.”