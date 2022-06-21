Bill Foley buys Silverado Vineyard

Bill Foley’s wine empire continues to grow with his acquisition of Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family.

Wine Spectator, which broke the story, estimates the purchase price was more than $150 million.

Silverado's winery suggests a hilltop Tuscan village in the Stags Leap District. It was founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, in 1981. It owns 300 acres of vineyards, 100 acres in Stags Leap District, 100 acres in Coombsville and 100 acres in Yountville.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Silverado's annual production is about 68,000 cases, but it holds a permit to make up to 140,000 cases.

Ron Miller died in 2019. His wife, Diane, the oldest daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney, died in 2013. Their seven children owned the property.

Foley Family Wines owns Foley Johnson Winery, Merus and Kuleto in Napa Valley, and has prominent holdings in Sonoma and other regions, including Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Sebastiani, Chalk Hill, Chalone, Firestone and Guenoc.

William P. "Bill" Foley II is chairman of Fidelity National Financial and is the lead investor of the (Las) Vegas Golden Knights hockey team of the National Hockey League in 2017.