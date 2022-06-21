 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Foley buys Silverado Vineyard

  • Updated
  • 0
Balloon over Miller Ranch Vineyard near Yountville

Silverado Vineyards' Miller Ranch Vineyard, is located south of Yountville, 

 Courtesy of Silverado Vineyards

Bill Foley’s wine empire continues to grow with his acquisition of Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family.

Wine Spectator, which broke the story, estimates the purchase price was more than $150 million.

Silverado's winery suggests a hilltop Tuscan village in the Stags Leap District. It was founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, in 1981. It owns 300 acres of vineyards, 100 acres in Stags Leap District, 100 acres in Coombsville and 100 acres in Yountville.

Silverado's annual production is about 68,000 cases, but it holds a permit to make up to 140,000 cases.

Ron Miller died in 2019. His wife, Diane, the oldest daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney, died in 2013. Their seven children owned the property.

Foley Family Wines owns Foley Johnson Winery, Merus and Kuleto in Napa Valley, and has prominent holdings in Sonoma and other regions, including Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Sebastiani, Chalk Hill, Chalone, Firestone and Guenoc.

People are also reading…

William P. "Bill" Foley II is chairman of Fidelity National Financial and is the lead investor of the (Las) Vegas Golden Knights hockey team of the National Hockey League in 2017.

0 Comments

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dan Berger On Wine: Dining outside the box

Dan Berger On Wine: Dining outside the box

Wine lists in restaurants, Dan Berger writes, are frequently characterized by "ludicrous pricing, outrageous corkage charges, and selections that are absurd." Stanley Hoersch took a different approach to selling wine in his family's restaurant. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News