Bill Foley buys Silverado Vineyard

Bill Foley’s wine empire continues to grow with his acquisition of Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family.
Wine Spectator, which broke the story, estimates the purchase price was more than $150 million.
Silverado's winery suggests a hilltop Tuscan village in the Stags Leap District. It was founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, in 1981. It owns 300 acres of vineyards, 100 acres in Stags Leap District, 100 acres in Coombsville and 100 acres in Yountville.
Silverado's annual production is about 68,000 cases, but it holds a permit to make up to 140,000 cases.
Ron Miller died in 2019. His wife, Diane, the oldest daughter of Walt and Lillian Disney, died in 2013. Their seven children owned the property.
Foley Family Wines owns Foley Johnson Winery, Merus and Kuleto in Napa Valley, and has prominent holdings in Sonoma and other regions, including Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Sebastiani, Chalk Hill, Chalone, Firestone and Guenoc.
Silverado Vineyards' Miller Ranch Vineyard, is located south of Yountville,