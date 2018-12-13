The Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella brand for Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries has announced its partnership with Master Sommelier Bob Bath.
Bath will serve as a consultant for all three wineries of vintners Robin and Michelle Baggett, working with the direct-to-consumer, direct-to-trade and wholesale teams as well as other key departments.
Bath is one of only 158 professionals to earn the title of Master Sommelier as part of the Americas chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers. He passed the Master Sommelier exam in 1993, becoming one of the first 25 Master Sommeliers in the U.S. There are currently 249 Master Sommeliers worldwide.
Bath, a third-generation Californian who was born and raised in Davis, discovered his love of wine while working in fine dining restaurants during the summers when he was a student at Cal Poly. Over the last 30 years, Bath has worked in virtually every aspect of the restaurant and wine industry. After managing high-profile restaurants and wine programs for almost 10 years, he spent the next decade as national sales manager for Shafer Vineyards.
In 2000, he started his own company, Robert Bath MS – Wine Education and Consultation. Since then, Bath has worked with more than 30 high-profile companies, including The French Laundry, Duckhorn Vineyards, Charles Krug, Crystal Cruises, Taj Hotels, Kendall-Jackson and Uptown Network.
He joined the CIA at Greystone in Napa Valley as an adjunct professor in 2004 and took a full-time position in 2010. He has been instrumental in the development of the Wine and Beverage Graduate Certificate program, the first college graduate level wine and beverage program of its kind in the United States, along with the CIA Sommelier Summit, which launched in 2015.