Bokisch Vineyards hits big with release of first Gran Reserva

Last Saturday, after some 20 years of dreaming and planning, Bokisch Vineyards released the 2014 Tizona Gran Reserva Tempranillo ($60). Tizona is a label in the Bokisch family of wines made from unique vineyards or unique varieties that allows Perry to exercise her creativity. Tizona is the name of one of the one swords carried by El Cid.

"When Elyse came on board, she got really excited," Markus Bokisch said in the latest From the Vine podcast. "We had our own facility, so after all these years we have our own Gran Reserva."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tempranillo is the fourth-most-planted red grape in the world, however, the vast majority grows in Spain and Portugal. The grape is lesser-known in the U.S. and aging a wine five years prior to release is practically unheard of in this country. In Spain, people live in small apartments in the big cities and don't have room for wine cellars, so the wineries age the wine for them. Hence, Gran Reserva, a wine for fans of hardy reds.

"Tempranillo is ideally suited to Gran Reserva because of its tannic structure and its acidity," Markus said. "You can't have a Gran Reserva based on Grenache wine and white wines. It was a natural progression to do this."