Bouchaine Vineyards will offer a Pinot Noir blending seminar featuring the wines of Gee Vineyard at 10 a.m. on May 18.
This is the second year Bouchaine Vineyards has conducted the event honoring their partnership with the Gee family as the exclusive buyer of Gee grapes since the original planting.
The morning event includes a tour of the Gee Vineyard with Dr. Paul Gee and Bouchaine winemakers. The vineyard was planted by Dr. Gee and his family in 1981, and is one of the few head-trained Pinot Noir vineyards in California. This 17.34-acre vineyard is dry-farmed since the family watered by bucket when originally planted.
To explore the variations of the vineyard, guests will be divided into teams and provided with wine samples from specific blocks of the property. With graduated cylinders in hand and a preface on the art of blending, the teams will create their own blend. The team’s result that comes closest to the Bouchaine bottle blend will earn takeaway gifts.
Lunch follows with verticals of Gee Vineyard Pinot Noir to taste. The event takes place among the vines in the Gee Vineyard barn just across from the Bouchaine Estate.
The event concludes following lunch at 1 p.m. The cost is $75 per person and includes the vineyard tour, blending seminar, and lunch paired with a selection of Bouchaine’s Gee Vineyard Pinot Noirs, including the pre-release 2017 vintage.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.
