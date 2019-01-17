Bouchaine has partnered with Festival Napa Valley to launch a new wine, “Crescendo,” profits of which will support Festival Napa Valley’s Bouchaine Young Artists series.
Tatiana Copeland, proprieter of Bouchaine, is a believer in "the power of music to lift your spirits" and a longtime patron of Festival Napa Valley.
Bouchaine winemaker Chris Kajani has produced a 2015 Bouchaine Estate Chardonnay ($47) and 2015 Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir ($54). Crescendo wines are available at Bouchaine Winery and on www.bouchaine.com.