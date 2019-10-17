“Wine makes you happy.” It’s the message embedded in the ground that greets visitors to the new Bouchaine Vineyards Visitors Center.
Just beyond this greeting, the new 5,000-square-foot building atop a Carneros hillside fans out out like wings of wood and glass that call to mind the raptors that are frequent visitors to the Bouchaine vineyards, which are set in a sweeping vista with panoramic views of the mountains, water, and the rolling Carneros landscape.
The intention, its creators explain, is to offer visitors “an open embrace, a welcoming experience when they enter the building.”
Michael Cook, the project leader for the team that created the winery, said in talking to the owners, Gerret and Tatiana Copeland, he “quickly came to realize that what they were looking for was a ‘wow factor’—one that would provide each visitor with an unforgettable experience, along with incredible views overlooking the surrounding vineyards. We used the awe-inspiring vistas to our advantage and perfectly oriented the construction of the most unique and interesting building that I have ever worked on.”
“We wanted to create what Napa used to be 50 or 60 years ago,” Tatiana Copeland said. “To be able to look out and see no roads, no cars, no trucks. You can sit here with a glass of wine and feel serenity — all’s right with the world, at least for a while.”
Copeland said it was also important to them to create a modern building that melded with the history and tradition of Bouchaine.
The oldest continuously operating winery in Carneros, Bouchaine sits on land first developed in the 1880s by a Missouri-born settler named Boon Fly, who planted grapes and fruit trees on the property. An Italian winemaker named Johnny Garetto bought the land in 1927 and farmed it until 1961, when he sold to Beringer. It served as a storage facility for 20 years, until the Copelands purchased it, along with 30 acres.
They set to work on their “Carneros fixer-upper.” Among other improvements, the recycled redwood from early storage tanks for a new facade for the winery and tasting room. They updated the winery
Finding John Garetto’s original sign from the 1930s patching a hole in the roof, they moved it to a a place of honor in a conference room as they expanded the vineyards to 100 acres and began producing distinctive estate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines.
The art- and music-loving Copelands, who live in Delaware, also became involved in the evolving arts scene of Napa Valley and were among the original supporters of Festival Napa Valley where they are sponsors of the Bouchaine Young Artists Series.
Changing times
The newest project began at a time when “winery improvements had become much more challenging to achieve in Napa Valley,” a press release noted. Copeland said they invested time meeting with neighbors to keep them happy with the plans while also gaining the county approval. The efforts paid off. When Cook and his consulting team, including architect Kevin O’Malley of O’Malley Wilson & Westphal, presented the project to the Planning Commission, it was approved by the county the first time around.
The new facade matches the existing buildings that are clad in wood milled from historic redwood tanks. The Copelands repurposed 80-year old redwood planks from Martini & Prati wine tanks to be made into the vertical shade fins on the new building. The floor–to-ceiling redwood fins, 12 inches deep and spaced three feet apart, break up the massive glass facade of the building. The fins help control heating and cooling of the structure, by keeping the interior shaded during the summer.
The soaring curved roof completed the “wow factor.”
“I rarely use the word ‘perfect’,” Copeland said. “But when we looked at the completed project, I thought this is perfect, the perfect building in the perfect location. And it gives me great joy to use the word. You do have a smile on your face when you go inside.”
One continuous room comprises a tasting bar, and a lounge area, the Copeland Room, adjacent to a state-of- the-art kitchen. Paintings purchased by Copeland hang throughout the new building, including works by well-known Napa artist Lowell Herrero.
Cut from one tree, the tasting room bar is made from reclaimed solid cypress slabs. The centerpiece of the Copeland Room is a massive see-through fireplace built with stone from a local Napa Valley quarry with a mantle made from reclaimed timbers. The room provides seating for up to 80 people but is designed to accommodate large groups as well as smaller gatherings.
The 750-square-foot open-design kitchen, created by Frank Müller, of Müller Design Associates, Inc. features two Molteni ranges, a combination oven, custom double hoods with a Streivor air system and an Ansel fire suppression system, refrigerated drawers, dessert and plating stations, two large Euro-Cave wine Cellars and Cambria stone countertops.
The floor-to-ceiling glass windows look out at an outdoor terrace with water features, fire pits and groups of soft sofas and chairs for outdoor tastings.
The overall project, constructed by Wright Contracting, also included a renovation of the existing 3,000-square foot tasting room building, a 22,000-square-foot expansion of the production facilities, a new 2,100-square foot terrace, and ample parking space, including handicap and clean-air vehicle parking.
Copeland said they completed the project on the friendliest terms with the contractors (“I love them”) and the designers as well as the neighbors and the county.
“We were able to accomplish what we set out to do, and that’s a rare miracle,” Copeland said.
Visiting Bouchaine
Known as the first “Fish Friendly Farming”-certified vineyard in Napa Valley, and also Napa Green certified, Bouchaine offers nature-themed experiences in addition to the usual tastings. The location is ideal for star-gazing, which has been offered from time to time.
In 2018, they began hosting a falconry experience for guests, working with West Coast Falconry. This experience begins in the tasting room and continues with a walk into the vineyards, where amidst views of of San Pablo Bay, San Francisco, Mt. Tamalpais, participants learn about Bouchaine’s environmental vineyard management programs — and get to meet raptors who swoop through the air, and land on gloved arm of guests.
Bouchaine Vineyards uses falconry for bird abatement daily during the final months of the growing season, a procedure in which trained falcons and hawks intimidate and chase pest birds from the vineyards, in a natural predator-versus-prey relationship.
The next falconry experiences is Nov. 10. The cost is $200 and includes a tasting of five Bouchaine wines. Reservations are necessary. Make them by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.
Bouchaine also offers Happy Tails & Trails Dog Walks are monthly on Sunday mornings. Guests and their furry friends are hosted for a walk to the Vineyard Terraces overlooking the San Francisco Bay. Upon arrival, each human guest receives a glass of wine, and after returning to the tasting room, four-legged guests get their own reward, a bag of doggie treats. The remaining dog walks for 2019 are Oct. 27; Nov. 24; and Dec. 15. The walk is 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $20. All dogs must be on a leash, and reservations are required. To make reservations, email atrimpe@bouchaine.com or call (707) 603-7404.
The newest activity to be offered at Bouchaine is a monthly wine and chocolate program. The classes are conducted by Wendy Sherwood, owner of La Foret Chocolate and Confections, in Napa, and feature monthly themes. Each program, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes an wine and chocolate pairing.
Sherwood trained at Le Condon Bleu Paris and worked at Patrick Roger and M.O.F. in France, and The French Laundry in Yountville. In 2005, she received the Julia Child Endowment Fund Scholarship from the International Association of Culinary Professionals.
The next class on Nov. 17 prepares for Thanksgiving with chocolates, confections, and wines for the holiday meal. Sherwood will help participants make a box of chocolates and confections to take home.
On Dec. 15, Sherwood will demonstrate the step-by-step techniques behind her Almond Rocher evergreen tree with chocolate ornaments. Bouchaine will uncork bubbles and an allocated small lot of whites and reds to celebrate the holidays. Guests will make a tree to take home.
Wine & Chocolate program classes may be reserved at $175 per person and are limited to 10 individuals by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065. Programs are from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bouchaine Vineyards is at 1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa. The winery is open daily for tasting and tours. Reservations are required for groups of six or more guests. More information is available at www.bouchaine.com or by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.