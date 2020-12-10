Brand Napa Valley: New beginnings on Pritchard Hill

Both O’Sullivan and Bean are former Apple executives and they’re not only taking lessons from their former careers to the wine business — which have been especially helpful during the coronavirus pandemic — but also applying the same level of attention to detail and commitment.

“We’re used to working with nimble teams and pivoting,” said O’Sullivan. “The beauty is everybody here doesn’t have one particular job. If there’s a need and we need all hands on deck, we’re quite happy to put capsules on bottles.

“We felt, based on our background, that if you want to create one of the best products, you have to control everything,” added Bean. “Farming is one of the most important pieces. You have to own your own vineyards and walk them every day; you have to be there physically, know what your winemakers are doing, and be a part of those decisions. We are by no means retired. I think we’re working harder now.”

New beginnings

One of the biggest shifts the couple has made in the last two years is to farm organically and employ many biodynamic practices. They hired Silverado Farming Company and the Brand vineyards are managed by Miguel Luna, who was recently named the Viticulturist of the Year by Wine Enthusiast.