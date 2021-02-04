Brion Wise's unconventional approach: Three winemakers, three sites, and one old barn in Napa Valley

Single-vineyard Cabernets may be a dime a dozen in Napa Valley, but Brion, a bucolic winery in Yountville is taking an unconventional approach. Founder Brion Wise has pushed the region’s hyper-focus on terroir-driven wines one step further by hiring the best winemaker for each site. That’s why he has not one, but three prominent winemaking consultants on his roster, each bringing their AVA-specific expertise to the table.

With Napa County getting the greenlight to reopen for outdoor wine tastings, these unique expressions from the 2016 vintage can now be experienced inside a historic bank barn that was one small earthquake from falling down until until Wise came along and insisted on restoring it. The result is a hybrid of old and modern-day Napa, of history versus luxury.

From apples to grapes

Like many, Wise’s romance with wine began via travel, his favorite place being Italy. And like many, he dreamed of being a part of it. “I fell in love with living in a wine area and actually being involved. I wanted that flavor of what goes on in the bigger picture. I wanted to be close to the best of the best but feel a little bit farm-like,” said Wise. “The intent always was to be in Napa.”