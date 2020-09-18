Brother Timothy wine sale online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Usually, this time of year, the Christian Brothers from Mt. LaSalle would be welcoming guests to their annual tasting and dinner to mark the annual sale of the Brother Timothy wines.

As with most events, the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to move the event online.

Through Sept. 26, these wines are for sale online: the 2014 and 2016 Brother Timothy Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2018 Brother Timothy Chardonnay.

Made by Hess Collection Winery, the wines honor the legendary Brother Timothy Diener, one of the pioneers of the revival of the wine industry in California after Prohibition.

Proceeds from the sale of the wines provide scholarships for underserved students to be able to attend Lasallian schools. When you order, you can designate which school you would like to receive funds.

Access the wine sale at lcbfoundation.org/wine-for-scholarships.