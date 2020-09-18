 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brother Timothy wine sale online

Brother Timothy wine sale online

{{featured_button_text}}
Brother Timothy Diener and Brother Justin Meyer

Brother Timothy Diener and Brother Justin Meyer, shown here in a lab in 1968, were pioneers in the revival of the wine industry in Napa Valley 

 Submitted photo

Usually, this time of year, the Christian Brothers from Mt. LaSalle would be welcoming guests to their annual tasting and dinner to mark the annual sale of the Brother Timothy wines.

As with most events, the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to move the event online.

Through Sept. 26, these wines are for sale online: the 2014 and 2016 Brother Timothy Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2018 Brother Timothy Chardonnay.

Made by Hess Collection Winery, the wines honor the legendary Brother Timothy Diener, one of the pioneers of the revival of the wine industry in California after Prohibition.

Proceeds from the sale of the wines provide scholarships for underserved students to be able to attend Lasallian schools. When you order, you can designate which school you would like to receive funds.

Access the wine sale at lcbfoundation.org/wine-for-scholarships.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News