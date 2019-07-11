“This wine changes lives,” is the theme of the annual Brother Timothy wine tasting and al fresco dinner Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mount La Salle, the Christian Brothers retreat in Napa.
Brother Timothy Diener (1910-2004), a renowned winemaker in the Napa Valley for many years, worked under the Christian Brothers brand to produce fine wines for the benefit of students attending Lasallian Christian Brothers Schools in the western region.
Today, Brother Timothy’s legacy lives on in the Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay vintages produced in his honor by Hess Collection Winery and donated to the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation. These wines are not available anywhere but here, and the proceeds from their sale will pay for scholarships for low-income students in the Lasallian schools.
At the afternoon wine tasting, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., guests will be able to taste and purchase 2014 and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, and the new 2018 Napa Valley Chardonnay while enjoying appetizers prepared by Hess chef Juan Zavala in the courtyard of Mount La Salle. An optional prix fixe dinner with the brothers follows the wine tasting at 6 p.m.
Register for the wine tasting and or the dinner on the website at lcbfoundation.org. For supporters who are unable to attend, online purchasing will be available at lcbfoundation.org from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14.
To register, click on the events tab at the website and click on the green “register now” button to register.