The public is invited to meet children’s book illustrator William Hart at Buena Vista Winery from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. William is the artist who has created the artwork for both of the historic winery’s children’s books: “The Legendary Life of Agoston Haraszthy, Count of Buena Vista Winery” and the new companion title, “The Count of Buena Vista Activity Book.”
The latest book tells the story of the legendary “Count of Buena Vista.” It features pages to color and mazes, along with a word scramble and fill-in-the-number puzzle and is a fun, interactive way to learn about the history of California’s first premium winery and its founder.
With more than 20 years of experience in children’s book illustration, Hart is also a product designer and photographer. He will sign copies of both books, and local historian George Webber, aka The Count of Buena Vista, will read excerpts to children of all ages. This event is free, with both titles available for purchase, and will be held on the mezzanine level of the Press House, above the main tasting area.
Buena Vista Winery is at 18000 Old Winery Road in Sonoma.