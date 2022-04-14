C. Mondavi & Family names David S. Brown president, CEO

On April 14, wine conglomerate C. Mondavi & Family promoted David S. Brown to the role of president and CEO, as well as granting the longtime sales executive a seat on its board of directors.

Since joining the company in 2017, Brown has traversed the ranks within the Mondavi sales team, and now as president, will serve as leader for the wine titan as a whole.

“David is a strong, proven leader who has excelled since joining C. Mondavi & Family, and we’re pleased that he will be assuming these key leadership roles for the company,” brothers and co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr. said in a joint statement. “We have the utmost respect for David and confidence in his ability to continue execution of our strategic plan.”

Brown’s appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds Judd Wallenbrock who is retiring.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to lead one of Napa’s oldest wine companies, one with a storied past and an amazing future,” Brown said. “I’m grateful for the trust the family has placed in me and look forward to continuing to build the family’s vision for the future of the brand.”

