At HALL Winery's 10th annual Cabernet Cook-off on Saturday, April 27, 15 Bay Area chef teams will vie for a chance to win proceeds for a charity of their choice by participating in a food and wine pairing competition.
One hundred percent of ticket proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations selected by the winning chef teams.
Chef teams will create a small dish to pair with 2015 HALL Ellie’s Cabernet Sauvignon. Guests will vote for the People’s Choice awards, and a panel of judges will choose for the Judge’s Choice awards.
Participating chef teams include One Market, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ, Brix, Goose & Gander, Intercontinental Mark Hopkins, Paula Le Duc Fine Catering, Archetype, Acacia House, KAIYŌ, Harvest Table, PRESS, Blossom Catering Company and chef Ryan Barnett.
This year’s line-up of nonprofits include: Napa Humane, Soroptimist International of Vallejo, Hands Across The Valley, Grace Cathedral, St. Helena Hospital, CIA Scholarship Fund, Voices – Foster Care for Independence, Community Resources for Children, Collabria Care, to name a few.
The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $125.