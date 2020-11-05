California craft distillers' spirits lifted for now with relaxed regulations

In March, Appelsmith says, the ABC pushed hard to allow stills to be repurposed to make much-needed hand sanitizer, giving distillers a new product they could sell quickly. During the early spring, "Sanitizer kept us alive, kept a lot of places alive," Greg Stark says.

"It was a delicate time," Appelsmith says. The goal was to allow all ABC licensees — restaurants, bars, stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries — to safely engage with their customers as much as possible.

One allowance granted by the ABC was to streamline the approval process for turning distillery tasting rooms into restaurants. As long as they served a proper meal, craft distillers could sell cocktails.

Some requests crossed the line, says ABC general counsel Matthew Botting. "The craziest one was to sell to people under 21 years old. What part of that made sense?"

And cocktails-to-go looked dodgy, he adds. He was surprised it worked without inspiring a crush of drunken street parties.

The craft distillers' 30-year regulatory relief effort telescoped down to three months when, in June, craft distillers, within California, were allowed to sell direct to the public with third-party delivery.