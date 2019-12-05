When it comes to wine, the Central Coast knows its stuff.
And this year, six wines from the region made Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2019, alongside bottles from Napa, France and Spain.
Tensley Wines of Los Olivos came in at No. 14 for its 2017 Colson Canyon Vineyard Syrah. The magazine said owner Joey Tensley "produces intense and expressive vineyard-designated varietals and blends from syrah and grenache."
The next highest-scoring Central Coast wine came from Denner Vineyards in Paso Robles. Its 2016 Dirt Worshipper, made from a blend of syrah, roussanne and viognier, came in at No. 18 on the list.
Here's a look at some other Central Coast wines that came out on top:
You have free articles remaining.
-- No. 20: SLO County's Sans Liege, The Offering 2016. The wine is a blend of grenache, syrah, mourvedre and viognier.
-- No. 22: Paso Robles' Saxum Vineyards, 2016 James Berry Vineyard. The wine is a "compelling Rhone-style blend," of mostly grenache, but also mourvedre, syrah and counoise.
-- No. 43: Monterey County's Roar, 2017 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir. Wine Spectator said: "The southeast-facing exposure, cool climate and thin gravelly loam and granite soils yield a plush yet elegant wine."
-- No. 61: Santa Maria's Cambria Winery, 2017 Katherine's Vineyard Chardonnay. Wine Spectator called the wine "well-structured" and said it has a "smoky richness and creamy texture."