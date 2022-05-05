Chandon’s Pauline Lhote talks motherhood in wine, trusting her instincts

When chatting with winemakers about their careers and legacy, they often revert to their best vintages, favorite varietals and most memorable trips abroad. And while Pauline Lhote will tell you all of those things — happily chatting about her home of Champagne or her sparkling-of-choice — she also likes to get vulnerable and discuss what it means to be a mother in the wine industry.

Lhote first landed in the states as an intern for Chandon in 2006, and since then has risen the rank of director of winemaking, with 2015 as her first vintage as top dog. She has learned a lot along the way — even defining the Chandon "house style" and expanding the company’s brand — and now as a mom of two, Lhote has adjusted to traversing the industry in a slightly different way.

“Winemaking is a uniquely cyclical and seasonal process, from bud break in spring to harvest in late summer to blending in winter, so I imagine that some female winemakers take that into account when making decisions about starting a family or having children,” said Lhote. “In my case, I was lucky that both pregnancies allowed me to work harvest comfortably and return for blending, one of my favorite parts of the sparkling winemaking process.”

Lhote says that while she could have missed harvest, she and her husband had been able to make it work so she wouldn’t need to. After giving birth and taking time off for maternity leave, Lhote returned to the winery in January 2022. Excited for blending, she knew that she wouldn’t be able to tackle her work in the same way as pre-babies.

Her supportive husband and helpful au pair certainly could help make it possible, but she also wanted to find a way to be the hands-on mother she wanted to be without sacrificing her career.

“It was super busy, on average four to five hours a day tasting wine, so part of my successful return from maternity leave was a lot of planning ahead,” she said. “Being organized, having a system, and sticking to a schedule is really saving me right now.”

Pandemic-era changes have made the process easier for moms like Lhote, though, as many companies have the infrastructure and support to allow their employees to work from home.

“Before COVID, I rarely left the winery before 5 p.m., but now the reality that some of my job can be done from home means that I feel even more comfortable saying that I’m only going to be present at the winery until 5:15 today, and then I’m going home to be with my family [and] I’ll log back on later.”

Regardless of being able to do some of her tasks from home, Lhote is still busy with her winemaking duties and meetings upon meetings. So, having a team that she trusts has been paramount not only for her own growth, but for theirs as well.

“As a female winemaker and mother, one of the most important lessons I have learned is how to say no,” she said. “Having been out on maternity leave twice now, motherhood has taught me to truly trust my female winemaking team to step up and step into my shoes, giving them the space to make decisions and think creatively without me.”

Lhote’s mentioned team consists of associate winemakers Laura Fontaine and Quynh-lan Truong, as well as enologist Anna Muthig, and she is pleased that she is able to watch them develop their own styles and techniques without much interference on her part.

That is how she built her own confidence, after all.

In the beginning of her career at Chandon, Lhote was under the supervision of Tom Tiburzi — who she called the “master of California bubbles” — and to her surprise, he gave her a lot of freedom as a winemaker.

“I love the region, that was a given, [but] as far as working environments for me, I was young and I was also a woman, and I felt like I was given the responsibility that I didn't think I would have had in France that early on,” she said. “My boss, we had a very good relationship and I feel like he trusted me … So he honestly gave me so much leeway. I was always checking with him, and then at some point, it became natural for me to pave my own way.”

As such, paving her own way meant changing the style of Chandon’s wine to make them more distinctively Californian, since that is all she has ever really wanted to do here.

“I want to use my Champagne background, obviously I've been trained there using all those techniques, but I'm not making Champagne here,” she said. “It's really important for me to showcase the region, because that's the reason why I'm here … Otherwise, I could just go back.”

Lhote’s high standards, top-notch memory and persistent work ethic are admired by her colleagues, with her team applauding her balance of taking risks and standing her ground.

“Pauline is someone who knows what she wants,” said Fontaine. “She is decisive and driven, [and] her door is always open — for discussion, guidance or just to chat about anything going on in the winery.”

Fontaine’s fellow associate winemaker, Truong, seconds her confidence and assertiveness, and applauds her accuracy when it comes to making a Chandon house sparkling. Due to these factors, Truong and the team are able to use Lhote’s clear vision to guide their own winemaking process.

“I came to Chandon hoping to work with Pauline,” said enologist Muthig. “Sometimes it seems crazy that it actually happened. As a winemaker, Pauline has a sense of the story that she wants to tell with each wine and the skill to do it. As a leader, Pauline is good at knowing when to celebrate success and how to turn failure into a learning opportunity.”

“[She’s] a bit of a whirlwind honestly … It’s difficult to keep up, but I’m having fun trying.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.