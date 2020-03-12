Charles Krug Winery announces 2020 events

Charles Krug Winery, Napa’s oldest winery and home to the first tasting room, is expanding its calendar of events for 2020. Fixtures, such as the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Krug monthly comedy evenings, return in 2020, along with new events, like Series of Interesting People (SIP) and a Featured Artist series.
The line-up for 2020 includes:
— Series of Interesting People (SIP): On April 22 from 6-8 p.m., Dr. Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund will be the special guest for the first SIP event of 2020. Dr. Marker began her career working with cheetahs at Wildlife Safari in the U.S. Her work took her to Namibia while conducting research into the rewilding of cheetahs born in captivity. Dr. Marker will share her life-long experiences working with these extraordinary animals. Charles Krug wines and refreshments will be available for purchase during Dr. Marker’s discussion.
— Featured Artist Series: Beginning in April 2020, Charles Krug Winery will begin featuring work by notable artists from Napa Valley, the Bay Area and beyond in their tasting room. The series encourages audiences to connect with art and artists, food and wine, and each other. The first exhibit will be hung the week of April 20 and showcases the work of local artist Layla Fanucci with an opening reception taking place the evening of April 25. For more information, visit charleskrugartistserieslaylafanucci2020.eventbrite.com/.
— Sunset Cinema Series: Throughout the summer, Charles Krug will continue hosting the Sunset Cinema Series in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival. Screenings will take place in July, August and September.
- Tastings on the Lawn: On Saturday, Sept. 12, Charles Krug will once again invite fellow wine and food enthusiasts to the estate’s Great Lawn for the 69th annual Tastings on the Lawn. Founders Cesare and Rosa Mondavi began Tastings on the Lawn in 1951 and it has evolved into a cherished harvest celebration.
- Napa Valley Film Festival: This fall, Charles Krug will partner with the Napa Valley Film Festival again as the only winery screening venue. In addition to daily screenings, Charles Krug plays host to a number of festival gatherings throughout the festival.
- Charles Krug Comedy Series: Presented by the Laugh Cellar, the Charles Krug Comedy Series is an ongoing set of shows held on the third Friday of each month. The series showcases some of the best up-and-coming comic talents. For ticket information visit crushersofcomedy.com/box-office.html.
“There is always something new happening at Charles Krug,” said Charles Krug co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “Wine tasting in the Napa Valley has continued to evolve and become much more of an experiential activity, and we recognize that our great wines can be paired with so many wonderful experiences that add to the cultural richness of our community.”