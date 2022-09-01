Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: What makes a winery today

Editor's note: This is the fifth part of a series by Napa Valley architect Chris D. Craiker on wine and architecture.

Winery design and planning must be more than flashy architecture and spiffy looks. The creed must be “Form follows function,” as expressed by one of the greatest midcentury architects, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who also said, ”More is less and less is more.”

Any winery must be laid out properly and efficiently to receive grapes, process them and then store the precious elixir. Paraphrasing another architect’s catchphrase, “A winery is a machine for making wine."

While design may be sensual for winery construction projects today, the layout for producing the wine is essential, keeping in mind public appearance and attendance. For the winery itself to function, it has to have four major ingredients.

1. Quality layout: To function as a winery there must be a layout for smooth operations and ease of access everywhere to all areas. Convenience and layout for the winemaking process, packaging and sales must all work together. Many old buildings and wineries were built for a different process but today, time is of the essence and a proper layout is essential for a winery’s success.

2. Adequate water supply: All parts of the wine industry requires a supply of clean water for cleaning and fermenting. Even in drought-plagued California, collecting, keeping and storing sufficient water for daily use and cleaning is essential.

3. Proper drainage systems: Using the water and draining it is a significant part of the winery system; maintaining appropriate drainage and recycling to minimize water waste is essential.

4. Superior energy conservation and insulation: In order to maintain consistent temperatures in places like the North Bay where the daily temperature can change 40 degrees, maintaining specific temperatures for the fermentation and maintaining of wine is essential. It’s more than keeping temperatures consistent; it’s also monitoring cooling and heating expenses, which should never be taken lightly in the operation of a winery. It takes energy and water.

I will add a fifth: Space for expansion. Whether a winery is successful or not, not having the availability to supplement the industrial use with another is one failing of many business ventures. As Walt Disney once said, his biggest regret was not having enough space for expansion at his lil’ spot called Disneyland.

As one professor of architectural history at the University of Miami said, “It must emerge from the terroir around it where necessity and invention result in unprecedented works of down-to-earth beauty.”

Where wineries once were simple agricultural outbuildings, sometimes of stone or wood, they have grown exponentially, and now high-end wineries and even table wines are made to reflect prestige and, of course, the egos of the owners or investors.

But the best wineries are those that it that evolve from the landscape and vineyard itself. While big-name architects have been hired to make monuments to the owner, often to justify higher wine prices, I firmly believe wineries will start to exhibit less monumentality and more humility in their architecture.

The style of the structure should be secondary to the landscape, and any building system must exhibit sustainability and high energy efficiency with minimal resource consumption. Rather than continue the “big is better" mentality, there should be more of a celebration of the place and wine, and less of the enterprise.