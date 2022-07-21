Chris D. Craiker, Architecture and Wine: The evolution of wine — and its buildings — in France

The Romans carried winemaking throughout their empire and across Southern European nations from Spain to modern-day Romania. For the Romans, wine was more than an elixir, it was a valuable trading commodity and traveled everywhere. The Greeks were the first bearer of wine to France about 600 BCE, but it was the early Christian monks and nuns who were the key to creating the beverage we know today as wine.

Around 360 CE, a Roman soldier, Martin of Tours, left the army, was baptized, became a hermit and became Europe’s first skilled viticulturist. The Roman legions were skilled at winemaking, so he transferred his knowledge and curiosity to planting the first Vouvray vineyards.

Most importantly, Saint Martin founded France’s first monastery that housed up to 2,000 monks, ensuring the Roman knowledge of winemaking would survive, flourish and improve during Europe’s darkest ages.

Wine was not just used for religious events. After all, Jesus Christ elevated wine to be his blood, but it was also known to disinfect, long before Antonie van Leeuwenhoek’s discovery of microorganisms in 1675.

The Benedictines grew the monastic power of winemaking throughout France, emphasizing prayer and the study of agricultural practices and labor. We know the monasteries with their Romanesque architecture would become the model for future châteaux and winemaking experiences.

For 500 years the Benedictines monopolized winemaking and trade. By the 11th century, the Benedictines had grown wealthy from landholdings and producing agricultural products, so they invested in building towering Gothic basilicas whenever and wherever they could. One could say wine was the foundation of Notre Dame and countless other medieval French cathedrals.

It became common to carry the name of the monastery that produced the wine right up until the French Revolution. Today, there are only four monasteries in France making wine.

I’ve often wondered what the early Roman wines tasted like. One such experiment in the Rhône Valley, Mas des Tourelles, has been to recreate the first-century Roman country villa, with not only the vineyards but the working conditions including wine cellar cave, press and amphorae for storage. They produce three replica wines. I’m curious to see if the 2,000-year-old blueprints and recipes still work.

How French châteaux contributed to wine

Châteaux generally refer to castles, stately homes and palaces but were originally built as private fortifications throughout France, as well as countless castillos in Spain and Schlösser in Germany. As nations settled in and stopped fighting among themselves, French châteaux, especially in the Loire Valley, became headquarters for winemaking and storage. The Périgord region is famous for 1,500 châteaux and winemaking from the 15th century.

The French Revolution finished the monastic monopoly of wine and propelled wine as a elixir for the people, rich and poor. At the same time, the glamour of the châteaux as an environment for wine became celebrated. The best examples of the French château style of wine mystique are:

— Château de Chenonceau

— Château de Chambord

— Château d’Azay-le-Rideau

— Château d’Ussé

— Château de Villandry

— Château du Sailhant

The question often comes up as to what the difference is between a château and a castle. Generally, the French word château is translated as “castle,“ but it’s more likely to mean a country house or aristocratic manor. The line between a château and a castle is blurred. A castle is a more fortified château than a country home.

There are three types of castles:

— motte and bailey: Norman words for “hill and protective fortification” where a steep mound is created with a wall or moat at the base.

— stone keep castle: typically a square stone-based fortification, often with tall walls and intermediate gaps called crenels from to pour hot liquids on attackers.

— concentric castle: A fortification with multiple curtain walls; the outer walls are lower and the inner ones are taller for defense.

But the one element they all have in common is a wine press and storage, often buried deep in the bowels of the underground caverns.

The 19th century saw wine and architecture become intertwined in mutual desirability that become legendary, far beyond the palate's complexity. To wine connoisseurs, only good wine could come from French châteaux.