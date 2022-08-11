Chris D. Craiker, The Architex Angle: The race to build wine palaces

Ever since Robert Mondavi and his sons created the nation’s indisputable first destination winery in Napa Valley, the race has been on across the country to create wine edifices in hopes of enticing visitors to buy their wines.

There are more than 8,000 legally bonded wineries in America, with California leading with over 4,763 in 2021, according to Statista. Even Alaska has 24 wineries. While the total number of wineries has doubled since 2009, the production of wine has only gone up 3% in the same period. So, why has the number of wineries increased so much faster than the actual gross production of wine?

There is more interest in attracting destination customers who bolster their bottle prices and minimize the out-of-state third-party expenses. When was the last time you saw a bottle of Napa Valley wine in an East Coast restaurant for less than $100? The limited availability of California wine outside the state drives the wineries and their club prices up in tandem.

Recent publications have lamented the doubling of wine tasting fees, and yet it has not stopped the hordes of thirsty visitors willing to pay anywhere from $50 to $1,000 for a tasting. While the quantity of wine produced has not significantly changed, it could be debated that the median taste quality of Napa wine has not appreciated substantially either. I’ll leave that debate to the legions of wine connoisseurs who celebrate the newest wine release sensation.

The current trend today is that if a winery wants top dollar for its wine, it has to create an exciting, Disneyland-like experience — extravagant if not outrageous. What worked for a tasting room experience last year is old-fashioned and out of step today.

While Disneyesque experiences will be big attractions for many visitors, I believe this is not good for the soul of Napa and the wine country. The race to build bigger and arguably gaudier palaces for an owner’s ego will backfire. While it may artificially increase the reputation of a winery’s offering, it’s neither sustainable nor realistic.

Whenever a visitor asks me where to go for a tasting, I ask what they’re looking for and inevitably the answer is, “something authentic and real. It should be historic and grounded in the environment. And of course, ”something affordable."

Winery design is a complex endeavor. But bigger isn’t better. New wineries and those that want to update their aging facilities should look to their historic values and take clues from the ground up. They should keep the structural scale and size human and manageable. Intimacy and personal experience always win. Of course, the warehousing and aging of wine today require big structures, but the hospitality facilities don’t have to rival 18th-century robber barons' mansions.

I am not suggesting the new aesthetic should be old-school Beaux-Arts architecture. New and durable architecture that is sustainable and literally grounded can be edgy and exciting. Examples of this include Dominus Estate of Yountville, with a history going back to George C. Yount’s 1836 vineyard, and yet as edgy and timeless as they come.

Another good example of a grounded winery is Artesa Vineyards & Winery in Carneros. While built on top of a hill, its facilities and storage are buried to minimize its environmental impact. And it still looks cool after 33 years!

The wine country design process is daunting and slow. A concept today may be passé by the time it gets built. The one consistent structural theme should always be sustainability, energy conservation and approachability.

Wine may be our tiara, but our rich history and beautiful environment will always be the diamonds in the crown.