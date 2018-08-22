Chris Hall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Long Meadow Ranch has just been named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2018.
Hall and his parents, Ted and Laddie Hall are leaders in sustainable winemaking and agriculture in California. They run Long Meadow Ranch, which includes their Mayacamas Estate home ranch, the 90-acre Rutherford Estate in Napa Valley and the 145-acre Anderson Valley Estate in Mendocino. They are pioneers of the concept of Full Circle Farming, an organic, sustainable, integrated farming system that relies on each part of the ranch to contribute to the health of the full operation.
The Hall family is currently cultivating more than 2,000 acres of land that produce estate-grown grapes and wine, olives and olive oil, fruits and vegetables, eggs and grass-fed lamb and beef, including one of the largest folds of Highland cattle in the U.S.
Hall, 38, grew up in the family business, as his parents acquired and began restoring Long Meadow Ranch in 1989. He has been involved in the agricultural enterprise since planting his first organic vegetable garden at age 12, selling the bounty to local residents.
Long Meadow Ranch produces wines from more than 150 planted acres in Napa and Anderson Valleys using organic practices certified by California Certified Organic Farmers.
Hall's hands-on approach has taken him from working the vineyards to establishing the American farmhouse restaurant, outdoor café and general store that is Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.
In 2015, Long Meadow Ranch expanded its Napa Valley holdings into Anderson Valley. He led acquisition of the estate, spearheading the development of the new LMR Anderson Valley tasting room and bringing on acclaimed winemaker Stéphane Vivier.
At Farmstead, Hall has developed events including the Live Fire Guest Chef series and the Bluegrass-Fed Live Music Series. A selection of these events benefits the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, dedicated to supporting innovative, cost effective K-12 school programs in arts and sciences, including school gardens, animal husbandry projects, and music curriculum.