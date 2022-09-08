Chris Indelicato leads fourth largest wine company from Napa

Most people know Black Stallion is one of the valley’s premier wineries, but fewer may know it belongs to the fourth largest wine company in the U.S. – and that family company is headquartered in Napa.

By Wine Business’s annual survey published in February, Delicato Family Wines’ sales last year of 17 million cases made it the fourth largest wine company in the U.S.

It wasn’t far behind St. Helena-based Trinchero, the third-largest U.S. wine company with sales of 20 million cases. Gallo (Modesto) is number one with 100 million cases and The Wine Group (Livermore) is second with 51 million.

Why Napa?

With its founding in Manteca and major wineries and vineyards properties in Lodi, the Central Valley and the Central Coast, you might wonder why Delicato is headquartered in Napa.

Yet they’ve been in Napa since 1999 and have 120 employees here, including CEO and President Chris Indelicato, who lives in Coombsville with his wife Maché and family.

“When industry visits, they start in Napa,” noted Indelicato. “We see more visitors than we would in Manteca – press, distributors, retailers. You have to be here to take part in the dialog.”

“People love to visit here,” added his brother and Chief Operating Officer Jay Indelicato.

Chris Indelicato continued. “Napa does a very good job of marketing. Linda Reiff (head of Napa Valley Vintners) does a great job.”

Expanding its presence in Napa, Delicato also bought Black Stallion Winery in 2010 and has a permit to build an even more luxurious winery next to it.

Some prominent Napa residents are on the Delicato board, too, Michael Mondavi and Francis Ford Coppola serve along with Bruce Chizen, former CEO of Adobe Software, and Clarice Turner, former president of Joseph Phelps Vineyards plus three Indelicato family members.

A familiar story of immigrants

The Indelicato’s story is little known here since they started in Manteca but it’s a familiar tale of many other Italian immigrants in the wine business. (They dropped the “in” in naming their company as it had an undesirable connotation in English).

Sicilian immigrant Gaspare Indelicato planted the first Delicato vineyard in 1924 in Manteca, an area that reminded him of his homeland. He went on to establish a winery with his brother-in-law, Sebastiano (Sam) Luppino.

They opened a winery with his three sons in 1935 after Prohibition ended, building a solid reputation for making quality wines but also sold grapes.

The business really took off in the late ‘60s when Delicato began making wines for Almadén (ironically, it bought a major former Almadén winery in 2017), then Glen Ellen, two very popular wines at the time.

They also acquired some choice vineyards.

The San Bernabe Vineyard in Salinas Valley they bought in 1988 once grew 8,500 acres of vines on the 13,000-acre property. Though they’ve since sold off parts of the vast property, Delicato still grows grapes on 2,800 acres of 7,800 total.

In addition to San Bernabe, Delicato owns the 1,300-acre Clay Station Vineyard in Lodi, 243-acre Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey and vineyards in Napa Valley.

They own wineries in Manteca, Monterey Winery on San Bernabe and the historic Almaden Winery in Paicines south of Hollister, which they acquired from Treasury in 2017 and renamed Alba Coast Winery.

A change in strategy

During the ‘70s through ‘90s, they were primarily a bulk wine producer for other companies, including from their extensive vineyards.

As the older generation started retiring, the company shifted toward branded products and really took off. Still, Delicato was little known outside the wine business until it leaped ahead with its Bota Box wine in 2003.

Adopting the 3-liter format rather than the 5-liter size used for infamous Franzia wines, Delicato promoted an environmentally sensitive package while delivering better wines than people expected for the prices (typically around $20, equivalent to $5 per bottle).

The environmental benefits start with the low weight of the package and the recyclability of its cardboard box, which is made from unbleached recycled cardboard, uses vegetable inks and cornstarch pastes.

They’ve continued that innovation with Bota wines aimed to appeal to different but trendy audiences, too, including richer Nighthawk, “better for you” low-alcohol Bota Box Breeze and wine-based-cocktails Bota’ Ritas.

As a result, Bota box is the best-selling wine in this format, and is one-third bigger than Black Box, which Constellation recently sold to Gallo.

Bota Box also represents more about two-thirds of Delicato’s volume, though it has a number of wines packaged in conventional glass bottles and is growing that segment.

They no longer sell grapes and don’t supply any high volume bulk wines.

What Coppola brings to Delicato

Last year, Delicato bought the Francis Coppola Winery in Sonoma County, adding a very successful brand in a higher price than most of Delicato’s wines and with desirable winery and visitor attractions north of Healdsburg.

Coppola made about 1.1 million cases of wine last year. Its two wineries have 3 million case annual capacity which Delicato can use to vintify grapes in Sonoma it was already buying but had to ship elsewhere to process.

Coppola’s portfolio includes the Diamond Collection, with wines in the hot category over $20, plus the ability to produce canned wines, a fast-growing format, and sparkling wine, another booming category that Delicato hasn’t addressed except in imports.

Francis Coppola, a savvy marketer, also joined Delicato’s board and acquired equity in Delicato in the deal.

Coppola kept the Inglenook winery in Rutherford, however, as well as Domaine de Broglie, a Pinot Noir specialist in Oregon he bought in 2018.

As a bonus, Coppola’s respected winemaker Corey Beck joined Delicato's as executive vice president of production and chief winemaker.

Family owned and managed

Four generations of the Indelicato family have been involved with the company, with the fourth generation now represented by Steven Matthew, enologist and winemaker at Black Stallion, and eight more younger possibilities are behind him.

Six third-generation family members work in the business starting with president and CEO Chris Indelicato and his brother, COO Jay Indelicato.

Chris Indelicato leads the third generation of family management at Delicato Family Wines. He grew up working at the winery alongside his father and uncles, then earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California and became a Certified Public Accountant.

His time in the financial field provided valuable experience but he wanted to return to the family business and he became president and CEO in 2004.

Marie Indelicato Mathews is director of hospitality and rerail, Frank Indelicato is transportation lead, Cheryl Indelicato is the family ambassador and spokesperson, and Mike Indelicato is involved in customer service.

Though all grew up in the business, they had to work somewhere else for five years after college.

What’s next for Delicato in Napa and elsewhere?

Delicato owns 36 acres of vineyards around Black Stallion, and to honor founders Gaspare (Jasper) Indelicato and his brother-in-law Sebastiano (Sam) Luppino, Delicato Vineyards plans to build high-end 20,000-square-foot Sam Jasper Winery on the Silverado Trail near Black Stallion Winery and named after their initial winery.

It will produce up to 20,000 gallons of wine annually and plans for more than 90% of the wine to be sold directly to consumers. COVID and labor issues have delayed its construction but they hope to complete it in 2023, the company’s 100th anniversary.

Chris Indelicato said that he would be happy to buy more vineyards here – at the right price. It’s a business for them, not tied up in someone’s ego. “Land values cycle,” he noted, suggesting the opportunity may yet arise.

They’re also interested in acquiring complementary brands or companies, typically those that sell wines for more than $20, the fasting-growing category in America, and a sparkling wine line, but that’s tough in the United States as there aren’t many and most are part of bigger companies.

Delicato also imports wines from around the world including a sizeable German portfolio, but ironically, none from Italy – yet.