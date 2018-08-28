The CIA at Copia is featuring fall’s favorite fruit, apples, at a day-long Cider Fest noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.
There will be live music by The Pine Needles and samples from more than 17 cider producers, including 101 Cider House (California), Art+Science (Oregon) and Finnriver Farm & Cidery (Washington).
Admission is free for all ages, but those who plan to attend will need to pre-register to receive discount pricing on various ticket packages. Full-price drink tickets will be on sale during the event, and guests will need to be 21 or over to purchase. Food will be available for separate purchase.
For tickets and information go to ciaatcopia.com. The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.