CK Mondavi and Family close out 75th anniversary year with holiday cocktails, recipes

To wrap up its 75th anniversary year, CK Mondavi and Family has released a slew of fun holiday-themed cocktails and family-style recipes using their products.

“While we usually enjoy our wines just as they are, trying a special new wine cocktail feels extra celebratory,” said Riana Mondavi, a fourth-generation family member who wears the hats of brand ambassador and director of chains for the West.

A mulled wine, cider sangria and even a candy cane winetini were concocted for the occasion, all using CK Mondavi and Family wines as the base. The flagship celebratory drink, “The Mondavi 75,” can be made with either Moscato or Sauvignon Blanc, and is mixed with limoncello, Italian ice, spearmint and a rock candy stirring stick.

For eats, the family paired their wines with recipes from chef Paul Prudhomme, including holiday cookies to enjoy with the Moscato and a Turkey Rex for the Chardonnay.

“My sister and I will also be reminiscing about some of our favorite family memories, and will be talking about what we envision for CK Mondavi and Family for the next 75 years,” said Riana Mondavi.

In addition to these holiday pairings, CK Mondavi and Family has been celebrating its anniversary all year long on social media, engaging different family members and telling their stories along the way.

“Respecting tradition while also pushing forward on new winemaking, marketing and business opportunities is all in the spirit of CK Mondavi and Family,” said Riana Mondavi. “So as we plan for the next 75 years, I hope my grandparents and great-grandparents would be proud of all our family has accomplished.”

This “diamond anniversary” of the company marks an important turning point, as the fourth-generation, or “G4” as they call themselves, has officially stepped up to write their own chapter in the Mondavi story, but the family says it is also monumental for their customers.

“This anniversary is as much about our fans and partners as it is our own family,” said Marc Mondavi, co-proprietor of the brand and third-generation family member.

“For our family, wine means connection, collaboration and celebration … Reaching our diamond anniversary is important to our family, but it wouldn’t be possible without our winemaking team, our grower partners, our employees and of course our loyal fans.”

CK Mondavi and Family was first established in 1946, just three years after Robert and Peter Mondavi’s parents, Cesare and Rosa Mondavi, moved to Napa from Italy and purchased Charles Krug Winery.

As the first wine to bear the Mondavi family name, the CK Mondavi and Family wines are surprisingly affordable despite their quality, and now with the next generations taking over, have an esteemed legacy to uphold. Following the death of Peter Mondavi Sr. in 2016, sons Peter Jr., Marc and their wives have taken over the brand, managing the family-owned winery and 1,850 acres of estate vineyards since. And with the recent birth of the first fifth-generation Mondavi, its safe to say the family — and their name — won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

To view the wine and food pairings for the celebration, visit ckmondavi.com/ckm-pairings

