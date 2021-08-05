Climate Change: Winiarski donation supports UC Davis update of the WInkler Index

Climate change, and the rising temperatures and erratic weather that it generates, have already limited the accuracy of winegrowing regions as classified by the index, according to UC Davis scientists. Napa Valley was considered a Region II in the original Winkler Index. Now, most parts are a Region III or IV.

The Carneros region, which borders Napa and Sonoma, became a prime region for growing grapes that thrive in cooler climates, such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Now, it's beginning to warm, Winiarski said.

“Because we are in a period of climate change, we need more refined and comprehensive ways of measuring the effect of heat on plant physiology and grape maturity,” he said.

“The development of new methods of measurement would be extraordinarily helpful," he added. "With better knowledge of changes in the compositional elements in the grapes in the vineyard, we’ll have better guidance on how to respond in the winery and create the wines we want to make.”

New technology, more accuracy