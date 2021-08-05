Climate Change: Winiarski donation supports UC Davis update of the WInkler Index

When Warren Winiarski arrived in Napa Valley in 1964 to begin his career as a winemaker, he said the UC Davis Winkler Index "was my bible. I read it every night. I still have it."
This seminal study, which Maynard Amerine and Albert Winkler developed at UC Davis in the 1940s, classified the climate of wine-growing regions to help growers determine which grape varietals are best suited for an area. Their guide was instrumental in helping the wine industry recover after the repeal of Prohibition. It became a standard climate tool used throughout the world’s wine-growing regions.
Now, as Winiarski, 92, is set to begin his 57th harvest in the Napa Valley, he has also donated more than $450,000 to update the original Winkler Index.
The project, led by Beth Forrestel, an assistant professor in the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology, will modernize the original work, taking into account climate change and providing data for the future of wine grape growing.
"Now we have new tools and methodologies," Winiarski said. "They can give more precise data to help growers."
Winkler and Amerine used index cards to record their field data, and from these calculated average daily temperatures throughout the growing season to identify five climate regions, from coolest (Region I) to warmest (Region V).
Climate change, and the rising temperatures and erratic weather that it generates, have already limited the accuracy of winegrowing regions as classified by the index, according to UC Davis scientists. Napa Valley was considered a Region II in the original Winkler Index. Now, most parts are a Region III or IV.
The Carneros region, which borders Napa and Sonoma, became a prime region for growing grapes that thrive in cooler climates, such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Now, it's beginning to warm, Winiarski said.
“Because we are in a period of climate change, we need more refined and comprehensive ways of measuring the effect of heat on plant physiology and grape maturity,” he said.
“The development of new methods of measurement would be extraordinarily helpful," he added. "With better knowledge of changes in the compositional elements in the grapes in the vineyard, we’ll have better guidance on how to respond in the winery and create the wines we want to make.”
New technology, more accuracy
“There is a renewed interest by industry and stakeholders to understand how to best mitigate climate change effects on existing vineyards and choose appropriate cultivars for the future,” said Beth Forrestel, an assistant professor in the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology who is leading the research to update the Winkler Index. “The new methods and data sources we’re bringing to this project will help us do just that.”
Scientists are collecting data this season from Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon vineyards to capture the range of conditions in its many microclimates. Sophisticated monitoring technology and remote sensing data will help clarify which environmental factors affect plant growth, berry chemistry and wine quality.
While the initial focus is on Cabernet Sauvignon, the valley's most widely grown and economically important wine grape variety, the project is expanding to other cultivars as well. A study at UC Davis is analyzing the comparative biochemistry of wine grape berries in 24 commonly planted varieties.
Two study blocks of 60 wine grape cultivars were planted this spring at UC Davis and at the university’s Oakville field station. These vineyards will be used to compare wine grape performance and to update models of plant development and biochemical responses to heat accumulation.
This study is being replicated with the same rootstock and common cultivars in Bordeaux, France; Adelaide, Australia; and Lodi, California, as part of an international climate adaptation initiative.
Forrestel said the project will give growers the knowledge they need to take action, such as modifying irrigation practices. She said that many growers and wine companies in the valley are interested in collaborating with UC Davis to provide data from their own weather stations.
Climbing the Matterhorn
Winiarski shared the story of Nathan Fay, one of the pioneers in the renaissance of the Napa wine industry, who first planted Cabernet Sauvignon in the Stags Leap district of eastern Napa Valley.
"He was a risk-taker but not a gambler," Winiarski said. "He climbed the Matterhorn in 1955 but first he climbed other, lesser peaks to gain knowledge and confidence."
In 1961, Winiarski said, "there were about 600 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon in all of California. "People thought the southern part of the valley was too cold for Cabernet. And that was true in the western side of the valley, but the eastern side was warmer and that made a difference."
Much as he had prepared to climb the Matterhorn, he said, Fay did the research to plant his grapevines. "When I tasted his homemade wine, I knew this was where I wanted to plant Cabernet Sauvignon."
Winiarski went on to make the Cabernet Sauvignon — from his Stags Leap grapes — that won the Judgment of Paris in 1976 and put Napa Valley on the world wine map.
The more information growers have, especially in these changing times, the more perfect their wine, he concluded.
